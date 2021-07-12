MONTICELLO — Indiana Beach has acquired more space for guest accommodations.
Indiana Beach officials on July 12 announced via its social media pages that it has purchased the historic Riviera Complex.
The purchase price was not publicly revealed.
According to an online brokerage website, the Riveria Complex is a one of three hotels on two parcels of land. It consists of 33 units and overlooks Lake Shafer.
It is located about a five-minute walk from Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort.
Accommodations range from basic motel rooms to lake-view apartments with full kitchens. All have private bathrooms and cable TV. Apartments add living rooms and private decks or patios.
Amenities include boat docks, fishing and swimming piers, picnic areas with barbecue grills and sports courts. There's a heated pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs.
According to a press release, extensive renovations have already begun on the 30-room property, located at 5057 E. Indiana Beach Road, and is expected to reopen in time for the park’s “Hops and Coaster Drops” event scheduled for Sept. 11.
Park officials also stated they plan to bring the property online for reservations through the Indiana Beach website. www.indianabeach.com.