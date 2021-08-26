RENSSELAER — The Indiana Agriculture and Technology School (IATS) is currently meeting at the Jasper County Fairgrounds for the 2021-22 school year.
The public starter school, which met at Saint Joseph’s College during the 2019-20 school year, allows students to attend at no cost while giving great flexibility with its academic schedule, said IATS teacher Ron Wamsley.
Students can choose a face-to-face option and a virtual option. With the face-to-face option, students attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the fairgrounds.
The other academic coursework is completed whenever the student chooses.
With the virtual option, students complete all coursework online.
“The flexibility is amazing,” Wamsley said of the two options. “Students chart their own education.”
Students who utilize either option can choose to participate in FFA. This allows students to be involved in competitive events in agriculture.
With a home office in Morgantown, Indiana, IATS has enjoyed competitive teams in just three short years, Wamsley added.
For more information, contact Wamsley at (219) 869-5837.