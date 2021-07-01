RENSSELAER — The Fendig Threatre for Children cast makes local children’s theater history this season as a handful of new experiences are happening.
The cast, which is one of the smaller ones in recent years, not only has the opportunity to perform in two separate shows, “Xanadu Jr.” and “Moana Jr.,” but they will also be performing outside. The performances will be in a round-theater type of setting at Foundation Park (old Monnett School site) in Rensselaer.
“I think it’s really interesting to see how different the two shows are with the same groups of people,” said Olivia Barber, who is finishing her fourth year as a Fendig member. “There are two different acting styles and it’s really cool.”
Barber plays a muse, Calliope, and an Andrews Sister in “Xanadu Jr.” and the Right Claw and Water in “Moana Jr.” Barber said she’s enjoying the fun of this Fendig season and has enjoyed bonding with the smaller cast, which has made for a “strong group.”
The cast includes Barber, Jon Brouwer, Sully Deiotte, Anderson Heinig, Tyler Kingman, Delaney Koebcke, Braedy Martin, Maddison Martin, Caleb Parrish, Grant Potter, Ollie Rusk, Isabel Smith, Annalise Yeager and Josie Zacher. The sound technician is Sylvia Hawthorne.
This year only 15 students decided to perform. Of those 15 performers, seven are in eighth or ninth grade. Fendig president Heather Heinig said the performance was opened to ninth-graders this year because they couldn’t perform last year due to the pandemic.
Because of the smaller number of performers and two shows, some are playing multiple characters.
“I’m glad that we are back to doing it in person,” Koebcke said. “The group is a lot smaller, which is nice because it is a little less chaotic, but there are not as many people to cover things.”
Koebcke has performed with Fendig for five years and is one of the ninth-graders allowed to perform another year. Last year was virtual for Fendig and Koebcke didn’t participate.
Koebcke said performing with an audience all around them while also being outside will be new, along with doing two shows. She is Moana in “Moana Jr.” and an Andrew Sister in “Xanadu Jr.”
“I thought it would be harder to memorize things, but it’s going really, really well,” said Koebcke, who is celebrating her last year with Fendig this season.
As Koebcke thinks back on the previous performances, she said Disney’s “Newsies” in 2018 and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” in 2019 have been her favorite productions because of the cast.
The shows are about an hour long and intermission will be between the two performances. Viewers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Kingman is celebrating his first season as a member of Fendig. He will be starting fifth grade in the fall and has the opportunity for a few more shows during the next couple of years.
“My sister did Fendig and I saw a lot of plays, so I thought I could do it,” Kingman said.
Because this is his first year, Kingman hasn’t had the opportunity of being a part of a Fendig production before the pandemic. Typically, Fendig practices and performances are held at the Rensselaer Central High School Auditorium. The cast size in the past has been almost double.
Kingman said he likes the changes of practicing outside and practicing for two shows.
Kingman plays Polyhymnia and Eros in “Xanadu Jr.” and Pua and Water in “Moana Jr.” Kingman’s favorite character is Polyhymnia, similar to Cupid.
Performances will be Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. Seating begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. A rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, July 11.
Tickets are now available for purchase online at fendigtheater.org/tickets. One ticket is good for both shows. You can also purchase tickets at Jordan’s and Brown’s Garden & Floral Shoppe.
Tickets are $8 each pre-show and $10 at the door on the nights of performances.