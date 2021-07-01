More than high-speed internet
At the end of last year, Jasper County REMC announced the exciting news of a new, high-speed internet project. They have recognized areas that are being both unserved and underserved within our county. With its installment, they anticipate benefits to education, health, and economic development throughout the county.
Learning in
a new way
E-learning brought on new challenges for educators and students this past school year. Slower speeds caused frustration among students attending online classes. Unreliable speeds made it difficult for teachers to connect with students.
Whether in-person or online, everyone can agree that reliable technology is a needed asset for education. REMC is excited to be able to help equip students and teachers in the future with more reliable technology—giving them the tools they need to succeed.
Taking care of internet speeds
Over the past year, healthcare professionals have relied on internet speeds more than ever before. Carlos Vasquez, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Franciscan Health Rensselaer, quickly recognized the importance of high-speed internet at the start of the pandemic.
“The pandemic has been undeniably difficult for rural hospitals. Implementation of telemedicine and teleconsults became our best path for the continuum of care—sadly, we learned quickly that our rural broadband infrastructure was not robust enough to handle the load and speed required for telemedicine,” said Vasquez.
When introduced to REMC’s high-speed internet project, Vasquez was fully on board. “Rural broadband infrastructure is essential; we must work together to bridge this deficiency gap in our rural communities,” Vasquez added.
Developing
the county
Whether a homeowner, business owner or job seeker, everyone has felt the weight of the economic hardships caused by the pandemic. REMC hopes to open a wide range of opportunities with their high-speed internet project. From advanced e-commerc
capabilities, raised home values, and new jobs in technology—there are a multitude of benefits that REMC anticipates from the project.
Stephen Eastridge, Executive Director at Jasper County Economic Development Organization, foresees new opportunities to come from the high-speed internet project.
“Broadband development is a driving force in economic and population growth, which are both challenges for rural communities in today’s technology-driven economy. Having Jasper County REMC as a broadband partner will create immediate economic development opportunities, as well as long-term development opportunities for Jasper County,” Eastridge said.
Jasper County REMC is a local not-for-profit electric and technology cooperative. Formed by Jasper County residents who recognized a need for electricity in their homes, Jasper County REMC has been serving the area since 1938. The business is committed to the same values it began with: To serve their members and community with reliable electric and technological services.