To the Editor,
The Ugly Building Contest.
I recently received a fine and citation by the City of Watseka for a building that I have on my property. It seems that I have won the ugly building contest in Watseka while not intending to do so. Let me explain.
When the property was purchased by my wife and me in 2006 we had FBI Buildings of Remington come and give us an estimate to install new siding, windows and a roof on “the ugly building”. Upon inspection they wanted to replace 1 or 2 trusses in the structure from a fire that happened years ago. Our goal was to give the building a fresh new look and be pleasing to the eyes as you entered or left Watseka. When we approached the code department, we were told that that would be considered “Substantial Improvement”, so we would have to elevate the building to comply with current code. After much thought it was decided that this was cost prohibitive. We later found out that the roof could have been separated out from the siding/windows and doors. I also want to add that this building is used for storage of equipment and materials (there is no plumbing or heat in this building).
Forward 2 years later. Middleport Twp. Road District adds to their building which is also in the footprint of the flood plain - without any elevation taking place. This required new trusses, roofing and siding. So why could they put a whole addition on to a building while we were not allowed to even maintain a current building?
Forward to 2012. A business down the street adds an addition to the south side of their building, again increasing their presence in the foot print of the flood plain without being required to elevate their buildings.
Forward to 2019. During the strong winds that swept through Iroquois County area in May our building roof sustained structure damage along with siding damage. When I had the code department come and walk through the building with me I was told to go ahead with repairs as the damage to the building had nothing to do with damage caused by flood, and therefore the siding could be repaired without a permit. When we got to the roof, he would issue a permit for repair of the roof. We contacted our insurance carrier and due to the Agriculture Prevented Planted claims that they were processing they were not able to process our claim until October of that year. Having the first snow of the year on Halloween that year the company that we had intended to hire was not able to get to the project due to the continuation of inclement weather.
Forward to 2020. After hearing that Watseka had hired a new Code Enforcement Director, I thought it would be wise to make contact with him to be sure that we could proceed with repairing our building. After making contact with Eric Brandt and explaining what we intended to do, he informed me that this was considered “Substantial Repair” and we would have to raise the building to bring it into compliance. I was told that I could repair the siding without a permit but could not do the roof.
Why do the siding if I can’t do the roof? Later that year I watched as a building within 1,000 feet of my building put a new roof and a two-tone siding package on. This particular building is located outside of the City Limits of Watseka. I then concluded that the rule book being used by the City of Watseka was not a Federal, State or a County book, but Watseka’s own personal book.
Later that same summer I watched as a building located just north of North Street along Route 1 install all new trusses and a new roof. It is located in the flood plain and a permit was issued for such repair with no elevation taking place.
After the wind storm we used the insurance money to purchase several thousand dollars’ worth of building materials and new doors to close up our building. They are stored inside the building waiting to be installed.
There are other questions that I feel need to be addressed as well. Are other property owners aware that if a wind storm or fire should damage their building, they would have to elevate their building although the damage was not caused by flood? Is this a one-time code and then will be dropped as quickly as the “Hard Surface’ Ordinance was? Are all codes and ordinances enforced uniformly or at random?
I’ve often felt that Watseka has created some very unfriendly ordinances that drive away businesses rather than encourages them to stay - isn’t Watseka struggling enough to keep businesses?
After much thought I have decided to seek legal counsel to address this matter and to see if a discrimination charge should be brought against the City of Watseka.
Sincerely,
Doug Dirks
Doug’s Overhead Doors