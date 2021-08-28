Fountain County - Yesterday afternoon, at 12:15 p.m., Trooper Stanton was patrolling Interstate 74 eastbound near the 17 mile-marker, according to information from Indiana State Police.
Trooper Stanton attempted to stop a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jalen Calhoun, 20, of Decatur, IL, for multiple traffic violations. When Trooper Stanton activated his emergency lights, the Pontiac continued eastbound at a high rate of speed. Trooper Stanton continued to pursue the Pontiac eastbound until State Road 25 and Interstate 74. At that location, the Pontiac made a U-turn in the median and continued westbound on Interstate 74.
The pursuit continued to the 17 mile-marker on Interstate 74, where a tire deflation device was deployed. Calhoun attempted to avoid the tire deflation device and lost control of the Pontiac. The Pontiac went into the ditch on the north side of the road and stopped. Once Calhoun stopped, he drove back onto Interstate 74 and continued westbound.
The Pontiac continued westbound and exited Interstate 74 at US-41. The Pontiac went southbound on US-41 to Veedersburg, where the vehicle stopped after hitting a mailbox. Calhoun exited the Pontiac and attempted to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers on the scene were able to safely take Calhoun into custody. After further investigation, officers on the scene located suspected marijuana inside the vehicle.
Arrested and Preliminary Charges:
Jalen Calhoun, 20, Decatur, IL
Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle (Prior) – Level 5 Felony
Reckless Driving – Class A Misdemeanor
Aggressive Driving – Class A Misdemeanor
Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a Driver’s License – Class A Misdemeanor
Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor
Criminal Mischief – Class B Misdemeanor
Criminal Recklessness – Class B Misdemeanor
Trooper Stanton was assisted on scene by Troopers from the Lafayette Post, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Veedersburg Police Department, Covington Police Department, and Maskel's Towing.
*All charges listed are merely accusations at this point. All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
There is no further information to release at this time.