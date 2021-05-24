Iroquois Farmers State Bank, of Iroquois, Illinois, with branch offices in Ashkum, Beaverville, Gilman, Sheldon, and Watseka are presenting Andy Onnen, a senior at Donovan High School and Alyssa Kolosky, a senior at Iroquois West High School, a $4,000 scholarship award that will be paid over four years by Iroquois Farmers State Bank through their participation with Community Bankers Scholarship Program to help families offset the cost of secondary education as well as demonstrate its commitment to the communities it serves, according to information from the bank.
“We joined the Community Bankers Scholarship Program in 2001 because we wanted to assist young people like Andy and Alyssa to achieve their full academic potential so they can make a positive difference in our communities,” said James K. Bruns, president of Iroquois Farmers State Bank. “By helping these students pursue their dreams, we’ll be investing in the development of our future civic and business leaders as well.”