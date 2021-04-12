Listen to this article

The Illiana Quilters Club will have its monthly meeting on April 26 at the Illiana Power Show grounds in the Assembly Hall, near Rainsville.

The group will have a short business meeting starting at 9 a.m., followed by “show and tell” and a demonstration on making a “crossover the body handbag”. Anyone is welcome to attend and bring a friend.

Participants are asked to take a sewing machine and supplies, along with a sack lunch. Those who wish to participate in the handbag construction are asked to take two coordinating fat quarters, a 12” zipper and a small amount of batting. Anyone with questions may call Becky 765-585-9547, Kathy 217-304-6561, or Sally 765-585-5186

