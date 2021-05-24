The Illinois Department of Transportation announced recently that the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Kankakee County will be closed overnight on May26 to accommodate the removal of the Otto Road (5000S) bridge deck. The closure, weather permitting, is between exists 302 and 308, according to information from IDOT.
Northbound I-57 will close at 9 p.m. May 26 and will reopen by 5 a.m. on May 27. A detour will direct motorists to exit I-57 at exit 302 and use Chebanse Road (Iroquois County Highway 37) and U.S. 45 and 52 to re-enter I-57 at exit 308. An overnight closure for southbound I-57 is scheduled for June 2.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urge to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, body the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alter for workers and equipment.
The work is part of a $20,058,764 project to replace the Otto bridge deck, improve I-57 from the Kankakee River to the Iroquois County line, and work on the River Road bridge over I-47 in Kankakee. Kankakee Valley Construction Company Inc., of Kankakee and Gallagher Asphalt Co of Thornton are the joint venture contractors.