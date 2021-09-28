The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) now has flu vaccine available. “The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older,” said Jane Newell, RN, BSN, Director of Clinical Nursing Services for ICPHD.
Adult flu vaccine is now available in our office by appointment or walk-in for individuals over the age of 18, MondayFriday; 9 AM- 3:30 PM. Flu vaccine is also available for children 6 months and older by appointment. Please note that individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. A physician’s order is required prior to giving a vaccination to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman.
ICPHD is also offering multiple community flu vaccine clinics for adults throughout Iroquois County:
- Crescent City Community Center, Crescent City- October 5, 2021; 9-11 AM
- ICPHD (Evening Clinic), Watseka- October 6, 2021; 4-6 PM
- Iroquois Farmers State Bank, Iroquois- October 7, 2021; 9-10:30 AM
- Beaverville Hardware, Beaverville- October 7, 2021; 11 AM- 1 PM
- Citizens State Bank, Milford- October 14, 2021; 9- 10:30 AM
- The Garage Community Center, Gilman- October 14, 2021; 1-3 PM
- Clifton Community Center, Clifton- October 15, 2021; 10:30 AM- 12 PM
- Sheldon Community Center, Sheldon- October 19, 2021; 11 AM- 12 PM
- ICPHD (Evening Clinic), Watseka- October 20, 2021; 4-6 PM
- Creekside Terrace, Cissna Park- October 21, 2021; 2-2:30 PM
- Lakeview Country Club, Loda- October 22, 2021; 10 AM- 12 PM
Dee Ann Schippert, RN, BSN, Public Health Administrator said there is still a small percentage of the population that believes you can get the flu from the flu shot. “There is no live virus in the flu vaccines we provide. It is impossible to ‘get the flu’ from the vaccine. The vaccines we utilize today are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are very safe. It takes up to 2 weeks for protection to develop after the shot and there is the rare occasion when a person will become ill during that period of time. The illness is not from the flu vaccine. The person either had contracted the flu virus prior to achieving immunity or is suffering from another illness having same or similar symptoms as the flu.” Mrs. Schippert also noted that the flu vaccine that will be administered at public clinics is a quadrivalent vaccine which offers protection against four different strains of flu; is preservative free, containing no Thimerosal or Mercury; and will be administered using syringes that are latex free.
The cost for the quadrivalent vaccine is $35 per dose. In addition to the quadrivalent flu vaccine, the Health Department will also be offering the high dose flu vaccine. It will cost $70 per dose. If you have coverage for the flu vaccine through Medicare or one of the following listed insurance companies, the Iroquois County Public Health Department can bill them directly. ICPHD can currently bill Aetna, BlueCross/Blue Shield of IL PPO, Health Alliance, HealthLink PPO, HealthLink HMO, Cigna and United Healthcare. A receipt will be provided to enable those with other insurance coverage to obtain reimbursement.