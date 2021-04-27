The Iroquois County Historical Society conducted its annual meeting April 24, in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The ICHS is a non-profit organization which is in charge of the maintaining the museum.
Heading the meeting were Mitchell Bence, current president of the ICHS, and Diane Gagnon, current treasurer. The 20 or so attendants recited the pledge of allegiance. The minutes of the group's last current meeting, which took place April 30, 2019, were read, followed by Bence giving a review of his past year of leadership for the group.
The past year, Bence said, was quite challenging due to the pandemic. During this time, museum coordinator Kathie Grazis resigned. With the museum closed, ICHS members and volunteers used the down-time to conduct upgrades and improvements to the 100+-year-old building. The hallway has been painted, new flooring was installed at the front entry, and a new air conditioner was installed in the office. Cubicles and desks for the office were acquired through the Iroquois County Public Health Department.
The ceiling in the art room was installed, along with improvements to the lighting. The railings on the front steps were painted, a plaster wall in the seed room was repaired, a new door to the boiler room was installed, and many updates were made to the boiler system. Additionally, the roof edge, soffit and gutter around the building were repaired and one of the windows in the tower was replaced with the other to be replaced in the near future.
Also helping the group raise funds were a non-event fundraiser and two drive-up dinners which took place in the red barn.
Bence noted he was “thankful for our dedicated group of volunteers that put their heart and soul into this worthy organization.” Though the new president hasn't yet been seated, he wishes the new leader “all the best as he/she continues to promote the 'Best Kept Secret in Iroquois County'.”
Stephanie Bowers read the Accessions committee report which noted the committee had met now and then when guidelines allowed members to do so. Over the past year, the committee accepted 304 items from 42 donors, which included a 1906 Stockland Methodist Church dedication program and a Danforth High School girl's gym suit.
Bowers noted the committee continues to help save the history of Iroquois County through the items it receives while striving to accept only artifacts which have a connection to the county. The group tries not to duplicate items already on hand. Anyone interested in helping this committee can contact them by sending an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.
The Art Committee report was read by Mitchell Bence which lacked its usual activities due to the pandemic. He listed those who had put up displays in the gallery the past year.
Diane Gagnon read her treasurer's report, followed by Mary Buhr reading the Iroquois County Genealogical Society's report.
Buhr noted the group started 2020 with its “Leap Into the Past” program on Leap Day. The March program, “Scottish Clans and Castles,” had to be canceled, along with a couple other events. The group was able to have its annual cemetery walk at St. Mary's Cemetery in Beaverville, and in November the group conducted its “Soup”erstitious supper at the red barn as a drive-through event. The annual meeting with elections took place via email with the following selected: Deb LaFine Rhoads, president; Sue Ritzma, vice president; Mary Buhr, representative to the ICHS board; and Mary Tilstra, director.
Buhr read the monies received during 2020 and reported there were 95 visitors from seven states and 11 counties. That was compared to 2019 when there were 295 visitors from 21 states and 69 counties.
Susan Wynn Bence then gave the Human Resources committee report. The group introduced two new policies: Harassment Policy and Covid-19 Travel Policy. After Grazis gave her resignation, the group decided not to hire a new coordinator for the time being.
She reported the group worked with the Iroquois County Probation Department through which three individuals with non-violent offenses were accepted. Their acceptance gave them a way to complete their hours of court-required community service. Bence said “this has been a positive experience for our museum. We have had many small and large handyman projects completed.” Those projects included a subfloor for the new flooring in the entry hall, plaster work in the seed room, shelving, and moving and assembling furniture. It was noted the partnership saved the museum a substantial amount of money and it is hoped to continue the partnership.
Wynn Bence noted the committee acquired used office furniture through the health department and the office is currently in the process of being reorganized. She said the group plans to participate in the Work Experience Training Program this summer through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. This opportunity will provide a meaningful work experience for one local high school student: Matthew Howaniec, who attends Watseka Community High School. His step-father and mother are William and Tira Clement. His mother noted this may be a great experience for all involved as Matthew eventually hopes to be a videographer.
The membership report was read by Mitchell Bence who reported 12 new life memberships and 21 new or renewed annual memberships. The group is trying to come up with ways to bring new members into the society, especially younger members. A few ideas were shared and some sounded very hopeful.
Catherine Williams noted the following members who passed away during the year: Lucille Vogel, Bill Garfield, Don Johnston, Bonnie Fay and Jack Swan.
Vickie Webster read the Program Committee report which was very short: Both programs planned for 2020 had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Also canceled was the group's 2019 and 2020 annual 50th wedding anniversary celebration. It is currently in the planning stages to have Harvest Daze Oct. 2-3, 2021, with the kick-off supper Friday evening, Oct. 1.
The nominating committee's slate of officers was read by Wynn Bence. The proposed officers are; Diane Gagnon, president; Jody Munsterman, vice president; Janet Doyle, secretary; and Bob Harwood, treasurer.
Marilyn Wilken was called to the floor. She had served as art gallery director 25 years, resigning in October 2020. She was presented a plaque for her years of service. She was then presented with another plaque, a copy of a plaque which will now hang in the art gallery. The ICHS has renamed the art gallery as the Marilyn L. Wilken Art Gallery in her honor.
Mitchell Bence was presented a plaque commemorating his years of service as president of the ICHS.
The board of directors of the ICHS were set to meet Tuesday, April 27 at the museum. The slate of officers will be voted on at that time.
The Old Courthouse Museum holds a wealth of information about Iroquois County – from the small villages and towns through the years the county formulated. School groups are encouraged to visit the museum and see all the thousands of displays set up. If you or your group is interested in visiting the museum, call 815-432-2215 and leave a message, or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com. You can also visit the Facebook page of Old Courthouse Museum – Watseka.