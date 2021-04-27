The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is setting up appointments for those who want to take advantage of their free “One-on-One” research program. Because of the pandemic and the ICGS being somewhat inaccessible, the first “One-on-One” program for this year will run for two weeks: May 10-21. Appointments can be set up for one hour or longer by calling 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka, which is currently open by appointment only. There is usually someone in the ICGS office and emails (iroqgene@gmail.com) are also checked on a regular basis.
The “One-on-One” program is for those wanting to research family roots – it provides them with an experienced researcher to help. Researchers will have access to the ICGS' resources, such as Family Search, Ancestry.com and some German and Dutch sites which can be translated to English. The only cost to researchers is the cost of having copies made.
More information about the ICGS and its offerings can be found on the group's Facebook page (Iroquois County Genealogical Society) or the group's website at iroquoiscountygenealogy.org. Those wanting to conduct research during the two weeks of May are encouraged to arrange appointments – walk-ins may not be able to be assisted in a timely manner.
Those who take part in the program are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
For more information on the ICGS' “One-on-One” program, or any other activities sponsored by the group, call the above-listed number.