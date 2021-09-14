IROQUOIS COUNTY — The public is cordially invited to “Scottish Clans and Castles,” a program to be presented by Loarn Robertson and sponsored by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society. It will take place at the Crescent City Community Center this Saturday, Sept. 18. The event starts at 9 a.m., lunch break will be 12 noon to 1 p.m., and then the program will conclude around 3.
This program was canceled last year due to the pandemic so those who prepaid tickets at that time will still be honored. Lunch is included with the ticket; however, advance registration is requested to help with the meal planning. Tickets will be slighter higher if purchased at the door the day of the event.
Dr. Robertson has written several books on the clans and they will be available for purchase. His presentation will begin with an introduction of Ancient Scotland and during the afternoon he’ll cover Medieval and Modern Scotland.
For more information on this program or to arrange tickets, call the ICGS at 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., visit the website at www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org (you can use Pay Pal to purchase a ticket through the website) or send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization. Membership is available and donations are always welcome.