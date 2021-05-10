WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — If anyone is interested in continuing (or beginning) research of their family roots, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society is sponsoring its popular “One-on-One” event. The event covers 2-weeks of appointments (May 10-14 and May 17-21), which can be made by calling 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday; or by sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com.
Though walk-ins are generally welcome, the researchers note there may be a long wait; therefore, it is important to call in and register for the free appointments. All pandemic regulations will be followed, and that includes social distancing and wearing masks.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization, so even though the program is free, donations will be welcome. There is a minimal cost to those who have copies made.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Those who want to research their family roots will have an experienced researcher on hand to help them. Researchers also have access to the ICGS’ resources, which includes Ancestry.com, Family Search and some German and Dutch sites which can be translated to English.
More information about the ICGS and its offerings can be found on the group’s Facebook page (Iroquois County Genealogical Society) or the group’s website at iroquoiscountygenealogy.org.