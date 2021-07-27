The ever-popular “One-on-One” program will be offered by the Iroquois County Genealogical Society for two weeks: Aug. 9-20. The program offers a seasoned researcher to help those who want to trace their family lineage and need help, plus it also offers the use of ICGS resources.
Appointments will need to be made, and since the program runs two weeks, time slots can be for more than the normal two-hour period. The research is free but there is a cost for any copies which are made. To make an appointment, call the ICGS office at 815-432-3370 during the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. A time slot can also be arranged by sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. You can get information by calling the ICGS office, visiting their Facebook page (Iroquois County Genealogical Society) or the group's website – iroquoiscountygenealogy.org. Appointments will only be made via email or phone – no appointments can be set up through the Facebook page or website. Interested participants need to know walk-ins are still welcome, but there is usually a long wait and the slots fill quickly.
The ICGS, a non-profit organization, is located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
Just a few of the research resources available are Ancestry.com, lots of newspaper clippings and records, records books of weddings, deaths, land purchases and more. Some research sites are German and Dutch but these can be translated to English.