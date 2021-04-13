The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host its very popular “One-on-One” program for two weeks in May: May 10-21. Those who would like to set up an appointment can do so by calling 815-432-3730. Appointments can be set up for one hour or longer and it important those who want to do family research call ahead. Walk-ins may not be able to be assisted.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Inquiries can also be emailed to iroqgene@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page (Iroquois County Genealogical Society) or the website at iroquoiscountygenealogy.org). It is recommended to use the phone to make reservations for the One-on-One program – the Facebook page and website are great places to get updates on the ICGS, though!
The One-on-One program will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. This is a free service which gives a family researcher the aid of an experienced researcher; the only cost to participants is the cost of copying.
Resources availale include Ancestry.com, Family Search, and some German and Dutch sites which can be translated to English.
On June 26, the ICGS will have its belated 50th birthday party for the group. This event was to take place in 2020 but was canceled due ot the pandemic. The group will host its annual cemetery walk at Schwer later on and it it hoped to present the “Scottish Clans and Castles” program in August. The group is already making its plans to be at the Iroquois County 4H Club and Agriculatural Fair in July.
Participants are reminded masks are required and social distancing requirements will be followed.