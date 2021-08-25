The Iroquois County Genealogical Society recently made an announcement in regards to its days and hours of operation. The release was as follows:
The past two years have been very difficult for us all. We have all had to contend with closures, layoffs, shortages, and many hardships that so many of us have never seen in our lifetimes. Non-essential businesses have had the hardest time getting back up and running. The ICGS is a non-essential business.
Really!!! The ICGS staff has never considered the group non-essential. In light of all that has happened over the past two years, the Old Courthouse Museum board has asked Genealogy go to an abbreviated work week. We will therefore close on Mondays.
Tuesday through Friday, ICGS will be open only five hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). That being said, the ICGS is open anytime by appointment. So, call ahead (815-432-3730) and the staff will be here to help you.
The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.