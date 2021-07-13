The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, along with the Iroquois County Historical Society, will be at the fair in the community building. The popular white elephant and duck games will be featured.
Next month the ICGS will offer its popular “One-on-One” research program Aug. 9-20. The group will be accepting two weeks of appointments, which are free, and these can be made by calling 815-432-3370 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. You can also secure a time slot by sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com. Those interested can visit the group’s Facebook page (Iroquois County Genealogical Society) or the group’s website at iroquoiscountygynealogy.org for information, but not to register.
Generally, walk-ins were welcome, but the ICGS is strongly encouraging those who want to participate to make an appointment.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization, so even though the program is free, donations will be welcome. There is a minimal cost to those who have copies made.
The ICGS is located on the first floor in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
The ICGS recently began helping a man located in Australia who found out he has relatives in the Ashkum area. A Mr. Bryton ran a lumberyard in Ashkum in the 1850’s. His wife’s last name was Watters and her parents are buried in Flesher Cemetery in Crescent City. This is just one example of how the ICGS can help people trace their family trees and learn some very interesting facts about their relatives.
Those who want to research their family roots will have an experienced researcher on hand to help them. Researchers also have access to the ICGS’ resources, which includes Ancestry.com, Family Search and some German and Dutch sites which can be translated to English.
The ICGS’ annual cemetery walk is slated for Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Schwer cemetery, which is located on the Woodworth slab.
The following Saturday, Sept. 18, the “Scottish Clans and Castles” program will finally take place. This long-awaited program will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crescent City Community Center.
Most information on the ICGS and its programs will be released at a later time.