LAFAYETTE — The Indiana Arts Commission has awarded more than $3 million to 390 nonprofits around the state through its Fiscal Year 2022 Regional Initiative Grant Program (RIG).
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation, a regional arts partner of the IAC, will administer $192,960 in funding from the RIG program to 33 nonprofits in this region. These 33 grants will be for arts programming and operational support over the next year.
“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. "The commission is impressed at the work being done around the state and is excited to support investment in Hoosier communities."
TAF congratulates the following 33 organizations for their successful application to the RIG program:
Arts Operating Support - Level I
- Athens of Indiana Arts Studios and Gallery, Montgomery County, $5,913
- Cass County Arts Alliance, Cass County, $5,913
- Curtain Call, Howard County, $821
- Delphi Opera House, Carroll County, $6,935
- Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering, Tippecanoe County, $5,913
- Kokomo Civic Theatre, Howard County, $5,913
- Kokomo Park Band, Howard County, $5,913
- Kokomo Symphonic Society, Howard County, $5,913
- Lafayette Citizens Band, Tippecanoe County, $5,913
- Lafayette Master Chorale, Tippecanoe County, $6,867
- Logansport Art Association, Cass County, $4,297
- The Red Barn Summer Theatre, Clinton County $6,935
- Prairie Arts Council, Jasper County, $5,913
- Prairie Preservation Guild, Benton County, $6,935
- Robert and Ellen Haan Museum of Indiana Art, Tippecanoe County, $7,819
- Wabash Valley Youth Symphony, Tippecanoe County, $4,297
The IAC awarded $1,000 merit awards to 52 organizations across the state to recognize their innovation and dedication to providing public benefit during the pandemic.
Arts Operating Support - Level II
- Art Museum of Greater Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, $10,020
- Civic Theatre of Greater Lafayette, Tippecanoe County, $10,020
- Lafayette Symphony, Tippecanoe County, $12,878
- Long Center for the Performing Arts, Tippecanoe County, $10,020
Arts Program Support
- Attica Heritage Days, Fountain County, $4,850 *
- Attica Main Street, Fountain County, $4,850
- Flora-Monroe Twp. Public Library, Carroll County, $1,940 *
- General de Lafayette DAR, Tippecanoe County, $4,850
- Joyful Journey Adult Day Service, Tippecanoe County, $2,910
- L&A Park Foundation, Carroll County, $4,462
- Latino Center for Wellness and Education, Tippecanoe County, $4,850 *
- Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club of Tippecanoe County, $4,850
- Warren County Learning Center, Warren County, $4,850 *
- Psi Iota XI - Beta Alpha Chapter, Carroll County, $4,850
- Pulaski County Tribe, Pulaski County, $4,850 *
- Purdue University Dept. of Educational Studies, Tippecanoe County, $4,850
- Wabash College, Montgomery County, $4,850 *
The commission also voted to distribute funds from the Arts Trust, which is supported by donations from the sale of "Celebrate the Arts" license plates, to one Arts Project Support grant recipient from every county in which there was a funded application. These beneficiaries, denoted with an asterisk above, were selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy, and health.
“From the smallest rural communities to the largest cities, we see arts and creativity improving quality of life and driving economic development, and this funding will support the projects and organizations around the state at the heart of this progress," said Lewis Ricci, IAC executive director. "It is an honor to support work that is strengthening the fabric of Indiana communities."