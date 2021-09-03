RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s Chris Meeks has a short list when it comes to frustrating losses in his 23 years as football coach.
Friday night’s 26-21 loss to Hamilton Heights definitely counts as one though.
Despite moving the ball into position inside Huskies’ territory to possibly put the game out of reach with 1:56 left in the game, Bomber senior quarterback Tate Drone had a handoff to teammate Dylan Kidd squirt out of Kidd’s hands and into the teeth of Hamilton Heights’ defense for a fumble.
Kidd was seeking a one-yard gain on the 13th-play of a drive that began at RCHS’s own 10-yard line. It would have given the Bombers a first down inside Hamilton Height’s 20-yard line and likely the final nail in Rensselaer’s third win of the season. Instead, when the ball popped free and was recovered by the Huskies, it gave Hamilton Heights one last shot at victory.
Hamilton Heights needed just four plays to move the ball 81 yards for the eventual game winner. Senior quarterback Guy Griffey hit senior teammate Isaac Tuma on a 16-yard pass play and after Trey Ehman’s 1-yard gain, Griffey rumbled 11 yards for another first down.
A pass interference call on the Bombers placed the ball at Rensselaer’s 30-yard line and Griffey hooked up with senior Gavin Bramel on a 30-yard fade to the corner of the end zone. Bramel was able to get under the ball with 1:04 remaining in the game, tumbling into the end zone to give his team a 26-21 lead.
“We gave the game away,” Meeks said. “That’s the bottom line. We had silly turnovers. We’ve got experienced kids at the skill positions and we turn it over. We had the game in hand. All we had to do was be smart, eat the clock and we just turned it over. They’re too good of a team to do that to.”
The Huskies were unable to convert a two-point conversion, giving the ball back to RCHS’s offense with over a minute remaining.
But in a desperate attempt to get the ball downfield as quickly as possible, Drone’s pass bounced off the hands of senior receiver Kelton Hesson, caromed off a Huskies defender and eventually settled into the arms of Hamilton Heights defensive back Charles Brown for the interception.
It was the Bombers’ fourth turnover of the game against zero for Hamilton Heights, which is off to a 2-1 start for the first time in five years.
“This is a big win for us,” Huskies coach Jon Kirschner said. “We overcame a lot of mistakes tonight. Rensselaer’s a great football team. They’re disciplined. But Tuma had his best game. We were finally able to get the passing game going. The run game did what it needed to do to keep them honest.”
The Bombers (2-1) were outscored, 12-0, in the second half after taking a 21-14 lead into the locker room. Two of their three fumbles led to Hamilton Height scores, including one that came with the Bombers looking to add to a 14-7 lead midway through the second period.
“We look at this as a program win against somebody who’s at the top of the conference, somebody who’s in the top two in conference every year,” Kirschner said. “But to be 2-1, that’s the key. We’ve been 0-3 the last five years before divisional play and that’s why this win is so important.”
Kidd had two of the fumbles, with Drone unable to pick up a poor snap for the other fumble.
“We eliminate the turnovers and we win this game,” Meeks said. “I think handily. We did some good things, but the turnovers will get you every time and they did tonight.”
The poor snap gave the Huskies a chance at tying the game with 1:57 left in the first half. Griffey hit Bramel on a 6-yard fade to the right corner of the end zone to cap an 11-play, 59-yard drive and senior Jonathan Glenn’s extra-point kick forced a 14-14 tie.
But the Bombers answered on their next possession for a one-score lead. Drone completed 2 of 4 passes for 53 yards, including a 27-yard pass play to Kelton Hesson to put the ball at Hamilton Heights’ four-yard line.
Hesson would then punch the ball in from four yards out with :50.2 left in the half for a 21-14 lead.
The Huskies took the second-half kickoff and marched eight plays to close the gap to a single point with 7:27 left in the third period. Griffey’s 20-yard pass to Tuma completed a 65-yard scoring drive to pull his team within 21-20. Glenn shanked the extra-point kick and the score remained 21-20 until Hamilton Heights’ late rally.
Griffey had his best game of the season, completing 12 of 21 passes for 165 yards and three scores. He had no interceptions.
“We couldn’t stop them,” Meeks said. “They passed at-will on us and that’s pretty frustrating.”
Tuma caught eight passes for 108 yards and Bramel had three receptions for 55 yards. Junior running back Trey Ehman gained 11 yards on 25 carries with a score.
Tuma is coming off an all-conference season.
“They put the ball in the air for him and he gets it,” Meeks said of Tuma. “He does a nice job diving for balls. A good receiver, but we knew that going in. We knew that was their go-to receiver.”
For the Bombers, Kidd gained 131 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown and Hesson had six carries for 24 yards and two scores.
“That offense of theirs, it’s tough to defend,” Kirschner said. “We had three days to prepare for it. We beat a heck of a football team. We rallied when we made mistakes and we don’t normally do that.”
Drone was 10 of 16 passing for 131 yards and an interception. RCHS’s receivers had a number of dropped passes Friday.
Defensively, Kidd had 11 tackles with a tackle for loss and freshman Corbin Mathew added seven tackles.
“Very frustrating loss. One of my, as a head coach, it might be right up there. We had the win in our hands. We’re driving in the red zone, two minutes left and all we have to do is hold onto the football and we can’t do that,” Meeks said.