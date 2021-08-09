Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.