Kenneth and Gloria (Taden) Huizenga of Crescent City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.
They were married April 15 in the Danforth Reformed Church in Danforth.
They have four children: Greg (Jill - deceased) Huizenga, Karen (Tim) Davis, Kevin (Kim) Huizenga, all of Watseka, and Gary (Marilyn) Huizenga of Clifton. They have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He worked as a pressman at Uarco/Standard Register in Watseka for 42 years until they closed the doors. He then went to work for Carley Farms as a semi driver and farm hand where he retired from in 2019.
She worked at Condenser factory in Watseka until the children came and was a full-time housewife and mother. When the children were in school she started driving a school bus for Crescent-Iroquois and then Iroquois West, where she retired from in 2020 after driving for 42 years.
They enjoy family gatherings, have spent vacations going with family and friends to see many states and cities on their Honda Gold Wing.