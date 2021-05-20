BUFFALO — A “camp slasher” horror film set to begin production in September at Camp Buffalo is looking for a few executive producers.
All one needs to do to earn executive producer credit is to donate funds to the project.
The movie, titled “Tin Roof,” will be filmed over the course of two weeks at Camp Buffalo, a Boy Scouts of America campground facility nine miles northeast of Monticello, along the banks of the Tippecanoe River near Buffalo
The movie was penned by actor/writer Rob Mello (“Happy Death Day,” “The ¬ Magnificent Seven”) and will be directed by Indiana native Rebecca Rinehart.
Both Mello and Rinehart say they’re using a “different approach” to finance the film, using Indiegogo, a crowdfunding website that encourages support for a project’s early development before it hits the mainstream.
For “Tin Roof,” the project is looking to raise $4,500 to rent Camp Buffalo for the planned two weeks of filming.
Not only will Camp Buffalo serve as the shooting location, it will also be where all the cast and crew will call home for the entire film shoot.
This initial fundraising campaign will be the first of several that will also offer “perks” to those who donate.
In its current campaign, anyone who donates toward the $4,500 goal will earn executive producer credit and be listed in the credits at the end of the film. Those who donate for this level will also get a chance to interact with the cast and crew on set for a day and stay the night at Camp Buffalo with them.
Mello and Rinehart note that there are only six total spots available and the current campaign will be the only opportunity to get EP credit.
“As we add goals, the perks will be changing, so if this isn't the perk for you, stay tuned,” Rinehart said. “We will have other fundraising goals based around special effects, cast, food, travel and post-production.”
So far, the campaign has raised $810 (with 59 days left as of May 20) and one of the six executive producer slots claimed.
The “Tin Roof” cast includes Helene Udy (“My Bloody Valentine,” “Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) as Charlene, Rae Hunt as Becca, Mike Tinker as Brian, Kevin Roach as Jon, Jimmy Dempster as Marco, Amanda Winston as Kat, Leanne Johnson as Bettany, and A.J. Laird as Mayor Bill.
It also features Indiana talent Rebekah Erb, Joshua Scantland (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Michael Taylor, Makenna Rhode, Raymond Kester and Joey Jessup (“Purgatorio”) as Sheriff Denny.
Joe Castro will bring his special effects skills to the project, designing what Mello and Rinehart said are “some of the most brutal kill-scenes ever seen” on film.
Director of Photography will be Laura Duval, who is currently working on “Poker Run” starring John Schneider, of “Dukes of Hazard” TV series fame.
“Tin Roof” is a story about five adults who want to save their beloved summer camp after it’s threatened with a permanent closure due to a series of unfortunate events. They later learn that the camp might be best left closed.
To donate to the film, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/tin-roof-movie#/.