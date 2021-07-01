ROSEMONT, Ill. — As key contributors and emotional leaders of two of the Boilermakers' most successful programs during the 2020-21 school year, volleyball's Marissa Hornung and swimming's Trent Pellini have been selected as Purdue Athletics' Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship Award recipients.
The Big Ten honors one male and one female student-athlete from each of the 14 institutions. The Outstanding Sportsmanship award recipients are selected from a list of team honorees, which are announced in conjunction with every sport's conference championship event or All-Big Ten teams.
Hornung helped Purdue volleyball earn a top-10 ranking and reach the regional finals of the NCAA Tournament. As a defensive specialist, she teamed with libero Jena Otec to give the Boilermakers one of the best back rows in the country, performing exceptionally well in serve receive and passing.
Hornung racked up 236 digs while playing all 84 sets (2.81 per set) and compiled a .964 serve reception percentage. She also chipped in 14 aces. Purdue won 16 of its 23 matches, highlighted by a 14-2 stretch from Feb. 13 to April 18.
Pellini was an All-American in the 100 breaststroke and as part of Purdue swimming & diving's 400 freestyle relay team. He helped the Boilermakers score in a program-record seven events at the NCAA Championships, finishing in 17th place nationally.
At Big Tens, he was an A finalist in all three of his individual events, becoming Purdue's first swimmer to accomplish the feat since 2015. Pellini helped the Boilermakers set team records in all five relays over the course of his career.
Hornung provides the program with a unique blend of spirit and enthusiasm. She has embraced her role as a defensive specialist and leader on and off the court – while also finding ways to contribute as a server – remaining a key part of Purdue's lineup. She helped keep the program together through the uncertainty of the fall as the team continued to practice during the sport's traditional calendar.
When the Big Ten season finally began in January, the Boilermakers were well prepared to play to their potential. The New Albany, Indiana, native is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar as a human resource development major. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree is also a member of Boiler SAAC.
As a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Pellini graduated in May with a bachelor's degree in industrial management (computer science). The southern California native plans to utilize his additional year of collegiate eligibility as a graduate transfer at USC.
He was up front with the coaching staff about his plan to do so throughout the season as it became clear winter sports student-athletes would be granted eligibility extensions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pellini and the upperclassman at the pool helped rally their fellow student-athletes to find a way to make the most of the unique 2020-21 school year despite all the obstacles brought on by the pandemic.
Just as Hornung and the volleyball team had to wait until January to begin its season, swimming & diving's first meet was pushed back from October to January. The Purdue men only got a chance to compete in two non-intrasquad meets prior to Big Tens.
Pellini had also qualified for the NCAA Championships as a junior in 2020 prior to the national championship meet being canceled by the nationwide shutdowns.
"Trent is one of the best leaders I have coached in my 40-plus years at Purdue. He was a great teammate in part because he always put his teammates first," head coach Dan Ross said.
The student-athletes chosen for the Big Ten Outstanding Sportsmanship awards are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The individuals must be fair and respectful to their opponent and, in addition, be enthusiastic about the game or sport, enjoy playing it and, win or lose, do their absolute best at all times.
The recipients also shall be active on their campus communities. In addition, the student-athletes must be in good academic standing and must have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.
The Big Ten sportsmanship award program was launched during the 2002-03 school year.
Pellini joins Andre Koop (2009) as Purdue swimmers to be recognized.
Faye Adelaja (2017) was the last volleyball player to represent the Boilermakers on the Outstanding Sportsmanship award list.