A full-slate of activities is set to celebrate Hoopeston’s 150th birthday next week.
Hoopeston’s Sesquicentennial Week is set to begin Sunday with a Family Day in McFerren Park.
A Sesquicentennial Celebration Community Church Service will be presented at 10 a.m. June 27 at the McFerren Park Civic Center. Pastor Stan from The New Beginnings Church and Pastor Adam from the First Baptist Church of Hoopeston will lead the nondenominational service of worship and prayer as Hoopeston celebrates its 150th birthday. Everyone is welcome. Bring your child or grandchild and participate in the Community Children’s Choir. Please be at the choir rehearsal on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center.
At 11 a.m., State Rep. Tom Bennett will speak and there will be a Key to the City presentation on the McFerren Park Civic Center stage.
This will be followed by a community picnic at 11 a.m. with 300 pulled pork sandwiches. One sandwich per person. Bottled water, an individual bag of chips and table service is also included. Seating will be available inside the civic center or outside. Mr. B’s Cafe is donating the pork.
There will be a Sesquicentennial photo booth from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. sponsored by Emily Leslie Photography. Families or individuals can be photographed at no charge. Photos will be posted online for you to print.
A Beard Contest, sponsored by Sue’s Shear Design, and Youngest/Oldest Contest will be presented at noon.
From 1-3 p.m. there will be Gospel Music from The Clayton’s, The Evans Sisters and The Taubert Family.
From 1-3:30 p.m. there will be a Children’s Fishing Derby for ages 0-13 at the McFerren Park Lagoon. Sponsored by Hoopeston Awards and Signs, first, second and third places will be award in all categories. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Hoopeston will celebrate its agricultural history with Agriculture Day on Monday.
Sesquicentennial Farm Awards will be handed out at 8 a.m. Anyone interested in witnessing the farm awards should meet at the Hoopeston Multi-Agency at 8 a.m. and either ride the HMA Bus or follow it to each farm location. Seats are limited.
From 9-11 a.m., area residents can take tours of the Silgan Factory. Participants can meet at city hall. Space is limited. Register by calling city hall at 217-283-5833.
From noon-5 p.m. there will be Fire Department History Tours at the following times at the Market Street Station: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Youth activities will be the focus of the day on Tuesday, June 29.
Youth Day will start with Lorraine Theatre Tours from 1-3 p.m.
Youth activities and games for ages 3-10 will be presented from 5-7 p.m. at the McFerren Park Legion Shelter. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food will be provided.
There will be a Teen Dance from 7-9 p.m. with a DJ.
Wednesday will focus on Hoopeston’s historical reputation as a “Holy City”
“Holy City” Day will begin with self-paced Historic Church Tours from 1-3 p.m.
There will be a Pet Parade and Petting Zoo in the downtown area from 4-6 p.m.
A Children’s Magic Show will be presented at 6 p.m. at the Lorraine Theatre.
Thursday, July 1, will be Ladies Day in Hoopeston.
There will be a Flower/Garden Tour from 9 a.m.-noon.
Organizer Claudia DeWitt said the garden tours are self-guided and the homeowners will be present to answer any questions participants may have during the tour.
The featured properties are: The Fecker’s at 416 E. Penn, Claudia DeWitt at 846 E. Maple, The Fraley’s at 413 W. Maple and The Thomas’s at 928 W. Penn and the Hoopeston Rotary Garden in McFerren Park.
Participants are asked to register by calling City Hall at 217-283-5833.
DeWitt said participants are asked to say how many will be in their party during the tours so that the property owners can know how many will be coming. Registration is open until June 30.
Also on Wednesday, there will be a Promenade downtown at 3:30 p.m. and High Tea at the Methodist Church at 4:30 p.m. There will be a Library History Presentation at 4 p.m. during High Tea.
There will be additional Lorraine History Tours from 5-7 p.m.
Friday, July 2, will focus on Hoopeston’s Birthday celebration.
There will be a Hoopeston Birthday Cake and Music celebration downtown from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Bingo will be presented at 6 p.m. in Legion Shelter at McFerren Park.
The Hoopeston Multi-Agency will present a Senior Citizen Dance from 6-8 p.m. at the Civic Center in McFerren Park.
The weeklong celebration will come to a close Saturday, July 3 with Hoopeston’s 150th Birthday Celebration.
A flea market will open at 9 a.m. in the Legion Shelter area in McFerren Park.
A Grand Parade will be presented in downtown Hoopeston at 10:30 a.m.
The Lion’s Club will present a Fish Fry and the Rotary Club will be offering Ice Cream starting at 11:30 a.m. in the park.
A Classic Car Show will be presented at noon in McFerren Park.
The Girl Scout Sesquicentennial Stroll will start at 1:30 p.m. at the Jaycees Shelter.
At 3 p.m. Teachers will take on Firefighters in a kickball game on the pony league field in McFerren Park.
The Beer Tent will open at 4 p.m. on the soccer fields with the Back Paiges performing at 4 p.m. and Logan Kirby and Band performing at 7 p.m.
Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. at the soccer fields.
For more information about any of the events mentioned above, visit www.hoopeston150.com or visit the welcome center at the former Pink Poodle location throughout the week.