The Hoopeston Sesquicentennial committee is presenting a Luck of the Irish Cash Raffle during the month of March.
Tickets are $10 each.
There will be multiple chances to win as a $100 prize will be awarded the week of March 5, March 12, March 19 and March 26. A $200 prize will be awarded March 31.
Tickets are available at Hoopeston City Hall, Mr. B’s/Global Fashions and Stay Awhile Home Decor.
Winning tickets will be put back in the raffle for a chance to win the March 31 drawing.
All proceeds will go towards the Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Celebration.