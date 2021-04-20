Logo Choice Pic 1.jpg

The image, designed by Ann Wallace Atwell, was chosen to serve as the City of Hoopeston’s Sesquicentennial Celebration logo.
The Hoopeston Sesquicentennial Committee has announced the schedule of events for this year's Sesquicentennial celebration.

Event dates and times are subject to change.

To keep up with information about the celebration, visit www.hoopeston150.com.

The schedule is listed below:

May Events

Sunday, May 30, 2021

2 p.m. - Golf Cart Parade Begins at the Lorraine Theater

3 p.m. - Free Ice Cream Social Honoring Essential Workers Held at McFerren Park

June Events

Saturday, June 5, 2021

10 a.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Who’s who of early Hoopeston

3 p.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Hoopeston Patriots

Saturday, June 12, 2021

10 a.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Women of Hoopeston

3 p.m. - Cemetery History Walk Topic: Unforgettable Lore

Monday, June 21, 2021

10 a.m.- Downtown Historical Tour

1 p.m. - Downtown Historical Tour

Sesquicentennial Week Events

Sunday, June 27, 2021 Family Day All Events at McFerren Park Civic Center & Lagoon

10 a.m. - Community Church Service

11 a.m. - Community Picnic

Noon - Beard Contest & Youngest/Oldest Contest

1-3 p.m. - Gospel Music

1 p.m. - Children’s Fishing Derby - Ages 0-13

Monday, June 28, 2021 Agriculture Day

8 a.m. - Sesquicentennial Farm Tours & Awards

9-11 a.m. - Silgan Factory Tours (Meet at City Hall) 1 p.m., 3 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

7 p.m. - Downtown Historical Tours

Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Youth Day McFerren Park Legion Shelter

1-3 p.m. - Lorraine Theater Tours

5-7 p.m. - Youth Activities and Games - 3-10 year olds Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food provided.

7-9 p.m. - Teen Dance w/ DJ

Wednesday, June 30, 2021 “Holy City” Day

1-3 p.m. - Self-Paced Historic Church Tours

6 p.m. - Children’s Magic Show at the Lorraine Theater

Thursday, July 1, 2021 Ladies Day

9:30 a.m.-noon - Flower/Garden Tour

3:30 p.m. - Promenade Downtown

4 p.m. - High Tea at Methodist Church

4 p.m. - Library History Presentation During High Tea

5-7 p.m. - Lorraine Theater Tours

Friday, July 2, 2021 Taste of Hoopeston

4:30-6:30 p.m. - Local Restaurant Samples

6 p.m. - BINGO at Legion Shelter

6-8 p.m. - Senior Citizen Dance at Civic Center

Saturday, July 3, 2021 Hoopeston’s 150th Birthday Celebration

9 a.m. - Flea Market Opens - Legion Shelter Area

10:30 a.m. - Grand Parade - Downtown

11:30 a.m. - Lion’s Club Fish Fry & Rotary Ice Cream Open

Noon - Classic Car Show - McFerren Park

1:30 p.m. - Girl Scout Sesquicentennial Stroll - Jaycee Shelter

1:30 p.m. - Chalk Art Contest - McFerren Tennis Court

3 p.m. - Teachers Vs. Firefighers Kickball Game - Pony Field

4 p.m. - Beer Tent Opens - Soccer Fields

4 p.m. - Back Paiges Band - Soccer Fields

7 p.m. - Logan Kirby & Band - Soccer Fields

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks - Soccer Fields

