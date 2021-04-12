Six word story contest winners announced
Nearly 70 kids, teens and adults flexed their creative muscles to enter the library’s 6 Word Story
Contest held during National Library Week.
Prizes were awarded in three divisions, based on the number of entries in each age group. The
winner in the 4-7th grade group was Willamina Clayton.
Because of the large number of entries (50), three winners were chosen in the 8-10th grade.
They are: Dylan Judy, Brylie Cox and Gavin Walder.
The winner in the adult category was Brandi Brotherton.
Winners will all receive Dairy Queen gift cards, which can be picked up at HPL anytime after Thursday, April 8. All entries are posted for viewing at the library.
Summer programs will be back
Summer Reading activities will be back at HPL this year for kids, teens and adults. This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World.”
Plans are underway for several special programs beginning on June 8 with a free outdoor concert featuring Chicago-area musician Leonardo, who delighted library patrons with his “rockin’ & reading” show in 2019.
During June, there will also be special children’s programs in conjunction with WILL-TV. There will also be reading challenges and prizes for all ages running through July. Be watching for more details coming soon.