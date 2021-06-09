As part of the Summer Reading Program, Hoopeston Public Library is offering two art programs for middle school students (grades 6-7-8) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 22. Students entering sixth grade and those who have completed eighth grade are welcome.
In the first session, students will explore their creative side by experimenting with different art processes, including pen/pencil drawing, watercolors and clay art.
The second session will include more hands-on projects using papercrafts, collage and sculpture.
Programs will be held in the library's lower level meeting room, so space is limited to accommodate CDC social distancing recommendations. Masks are required for students who are not yet fully vaccinated for Covid-19.