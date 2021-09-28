Hoopeston Public Library has just a few items left from their recent book sale and everything is now free.
Stop by upstairs for teen and adult books or downstairs for children's books and take as many as you want.
First come, first served.
Hoopeston Public Library has just a few items left from their recent book sale and everything is now free.
Stop by upstairs for teen and adult books or downstairs for children's books and take as many as you want.
First come, first served.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription