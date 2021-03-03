UI Extension offers free adult online programs
Beginning in March, the University of Illinois Extension is offering three free educational webinar series for all area adults.
Lessons for Living features six different one hour sessions designed to improve financial health, social/emotional health and physical health and wellness. Register at go.illinois.edu/agingkeys.
Springtime Science is presented by the Interdisciplinary Health Sciences Institute and offers nine sessions on a variety of health topics. Register at go.illinois.edu/springtimescience.
Keys for Embracing Aging is a 12 part series designed to help adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years. Register at go.illinois.edu/2021hcelessons.
Flyers with more details on the sessions are available at the library. Register for one or more based on your interest. All programs are one hour in length and are presented as online webinars via Zoom, so a computer or tablet with internet access is required.
These programs are not available for viewing at the library, but we are available to help you register if needed.
RB Digital online service shutting down
The RB Digital online library service offered through Illinois Heartland Library System has been
purchased by another company. As a result, both the audiobook and magazine collections will be shut down effective March 15.
At this time, digital magazines won’t be available on any of the library’s online platforms. Audiobooks are still available through Cloud Library and Libby/Overdrive. IHLS is working to offer other options for online magazines.
Summer Reading Program
There will be Summer Reading in 2021!
While the library is still social distancing and following other safety protocols for Covid-19, they are excited to announce that HPL will be offering a Summer Reading Program for kids, teens and adults. They are still working out details on how programs will be offered, but some in-person, outdoor activities are being planned, along with virtual and take-home events. Be watching for more information.
Virtual storytime, science class and take-home crafts continue
Are you following HPL on Facebook? If not, your kids are missing out on fun stories, crafts and science projects with Janell Sechriest, Children’ Library Coordinator.
Every Tuesday, new stories and crafts for kids from age 2-6 are posted in the library’s private Facebook group, HPListen&Learn. Free craft kits to go along with the stories are available to pick up all month long at the library.
Twice monthly, Janell is also featured on the library’s regular Facebook page with “Big Bang Thursday” video science show for grades 3 and up. Each program includes fun science experiments that kids can do at home.
Take and make crafts for adults and families are continuing through the spring. Be watching soon for the March craft, a windowsill herb garden. In April, the library will get decorated for spring with a cute bunny gnome to make.