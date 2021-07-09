Listen to this article

Win, by Harlan Coben

Three Missing Days, by Colleen Coble

The Last Thing He Told Me, by Laura Dave

The Four Winds, by Kristin Hannah

Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand

Seven Perfect Things, by Catherine Ryan Hyde

When the Stars Go Dark, by Paula McLain

The Drowning Kind, by Jennifer McMahon

We Begin at the End, by Chris Whitaker

DVD

Blue Bloods, The Fourth Season

Blue Bloods, The Fifth Season

Blue Bloods, The Sixth Season

City of Lies

The Courier

Criminal Minds, The Ninth Season

Criminal Minds, The Tenth Season

Criminal Minds, The Twelfth Season

Embattled

Flashback

Godzilla vs. Kong

Nobody

Outlander, Season Two

Outlander, Season Three

Outlander, Season Four

Pixie

The Salisbury Poisonings

FICTION

Dream Spinner, by Kristen Ashley

Hide and Seek, by Christy Barritt

Sand Castle Dreams, by Bennett Taylor

Porch Swing Girl, by Bennett Taylor

The Restarting Point, by Marci Bolden

Arctic Storm Rising, by Dale Brown

The Crow’s Call, by Wanda E. Brunstetter

The Mockingbird’s Song, by Wanda E. Brunstetter

The Robin’s Greeting, by Wanda E. Brunstetter

Dead Silence, by Robin Caroll

Piranesi, by Susanna Clarke

Love at First, by Kate Clayborn

The President’s Daughter, by James Patterson

Braced for Love, by Mary Connealy

Black Sun, by Paul Cox

All That Really Matters, by Nicole Deese

Death of a Telenovela Star, by Teresa Dovalpage

Power Play, by Rachel Dylan

A Lady in Attendance, by Rachel Fordham

Persie Merlin and the Witch Hunters, by Bella Forrest

The Summer at the Golden Hotel, by Elyssa Friedland

The Music of Bees, by Eileen Garvin

Present Danger, by Elizabeth Goddard

Her Deadly Secrets, by Laura Griffin

Transcendent Kingdom, by Yaa Gyasi

Good Eggs, by Rebecca Hardiman

Ghost Blows a Kiss, by Carolyn G. Hart

Come Back to Me, by Jody Hedlund

Pack Up the Moon, by Kristan Higgins

Golden Girl, by Elin Hilderbrand

Wedding Bells on Victory Street, by Pam Howes

The Blessings of Babies, by Liz Isaacson

The Third Grave, by Lisa Jackson

Freed, by E.L. James

Unfinished Business, by Judith A. Jance (both regular and large print)

The Woman With the Blue Star, by Pam Jenoff

The Bullet, by Iris Johansen (both regular and large print)

Red Widow, by Alma Katsu

Castle Shade, by Laurie R. King

The Soulmate Equation, by Christina Lauren

Gamora and Nebula: Sisters in Arms, by Mackenzie Lee

Coming Home to Seashell Harbor, by Miranda Liasson

Robert B. Parker’s Payback, by Mike Lupica

The Stepsisters, by Susan Mallery

In A Book Club Far Away, by Tif Marcelo

Falling in Love on Willow Creek, by Debbie Mason

The Jigsaw Man, by Nadine Matheson

Message in the Sand, by Hannah Roberts McKinnon

One Last Stop, by Casey McQuiston

The Maidens, by Alex Michaelides

Hidden, by Fern Michaels

The Girl in the Stilt House, by Kelly Mustain

Shadowed Steel, by Chloe Neill

The Memory Collectors, by Kim Neville

The Hive, by Gregg Olsen

Family Law, by Gin Phillips

Malibu Rising, by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Warsaw Orphan, by Kelly Rimmer

The Last Tiara, by M.J. Rose

The Social Graces, by Renee Rosen

The Rival, by Kendall Ryan

Perestroika in Paris, by Jane Smiley

The Seeds of Change, by Lauraine Snelling

The Lion’s Den, by Katherine St. John

The Siren, by Katherine St. John

Happy Valley, by Lin Stepp

Downsizing, by Lin Stepp

An Invincible Summer, by Mariah Stewart

Mister Impossible, by Maggie Stiefvater

Dust, by Kara Swanson

The Devil May Dance, by Jake Tapper

The Light Through the Leaves, by Glendy Vanderah

The Break-Up Book Club, by Wendy Wax

Sunkissed, by Kasie West

We Begin at the End, by Chris Whitaker

The Number of Love, by Roseanna M. White

On Wings of Devotion, by Roseanna M. White

An Unlikely Match, by Beth Wiseman

The Heart’s Change, by Karen Witemeyer

Jackpot, by Stuart Woods

Here With Me, by Samantha Young

NON-FICTION

Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, by George W. Bush

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: a Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, by John

Donahue

YOUNG ADULT GRAPHIC NOVEL

Invincible, Compendium One, by Robert Kirkman

Invincible, Compendium Two, by Robert Kirkman

Invincible, Compendium Three, by Robert Kirkman

