Listen to this article

Easy Fiction

DJ Funkyfoot: #1 Butler for Hire!, by Tom Angelberger

Juvenile Fiction

The Adventure of Lily Huckleberry in Mexico, by Audrey Smit

Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom, by Matthew Swanson

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Claudia and the New Girl, by Gabriela Epstein

Wallace the Brave, by Will Henry

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Nature Anatomy Activities for Kids: Fun, Hands-On Learning, by Kristine Brown

Twenty-One Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Jeff Gottesfeld

In Harm’s Way: JFK, World War II, and the Heroic Rescue of PT 109, by Iain C. Martin

Juvenile Periodical

National Geographic Kids, May 2021

Ranger Rick, May 2021

Parenting

Happy at Homeschool: Your Custom Blueprint for Simplicity and Success, by McKenna Gordon

Picture Book

I am a Kindness Hero, by Jennifer Adams

Laxmi’s Mooch, by Shelly Anand

Ways to Welcome, by Linda Ashman

We Love Fishing!, by Ariel Berstein

The Little Butterfly That Could, by Ross Burach

Trillions of Trees, by Kurt Cyrus

Mother Goose to the Rescue!, by Nate Evans

Ten Beautiful Things, by Molly Beth Griffin

Treemendous: Diary of a Not Yet Mighty Oak, by Bridget Heos

Look Out, Leonard!, by Jessie James

Eat Your Rocks, Croc!: Dr. Glider’s Advice for Troubled Animals, by Jess Keating

Book’s Big Adventure, by Adam Lehrhaupt

We Are Water Protectors, by Carole Lindstrom

Julius and Macy: A Very Brave Night, by Annelouise Mahoney

Bear Can’t Wait, by Karma Wilson

Trending Videos