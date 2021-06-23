Listen to this article

EASY FICTION

Willa the Wisp, by Jonathan Auxier

Ivy & Bean Get to Work!, by Annie Barrows

Meet the Crew at the Zoo, by Patricia Reilly Giff

Sohal Finds a Friend, by Jion Sheibani

GRADE 1 & 2 FICTION

Doggo and Pupper, by Katherine Applegate

Rocking Field Day, by Kim Dean

Splat the Cat and the Obstacle Course, by Laura Driscoll

Pinkalicious and the Robo-pup, by Victoria Kann

I’m On It!, by Andrea Tsurumi

JUVENILE BIOGRAPHY

Who is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?, by James Buckley Jr.

Who is RuPaul?, bu Nico Medina

JUVENILE DVD

Monster Zone

Tom and Jerry the Movie

JUVENILE FICTION

Donut Dreams Series, by Coco Simon

Mia’s Sweet Surprises, by Coco Simon

Sprinkle Sundays Series, by Coco Simon

The Dragon in the Library, by Louie Stowell

Never Girls Series, by Kiki Thorpe

Never Girls: Finding Tinker Bell Series, by Kiki Thorpe

Ways to Grow Love, by Renée Watson

JUVENILE GRAPHIC NOVEL

Snug Harbor Stories, by Will Henry

JUVENILE NON-FICTION

What is Congress?, by Jill Abramson

Give Bees a Chance, by Bethany Barton

Chickenology: The Ultimate Encyclopedia, by Barbara Sandri

PARENTING

The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning, and Life, by

Julie Bogart

Home Learning Year by Year: How to Design a Creative and Comprehensive

Homeschool Curriculum, by Rebecca Rupp

PICTURE BOOK

Mr. Complain Takes the Train, by Wade Bradford

Bedtime for Bad Kitty, by Nick Bruel

The Thingity-Jig, by Kathleen Doherty

My Brave Girl, by Hilary Duff

We Belong to Each Other, by Jose Galvan

Go Be Wonderful!, by Donna Gephart

Something’s Wrong!, by Jory John

How to Apologize, by David LaRochelle

Happy Springtime!, by Kate McMullan

Turtle Walk, by Matt Phelan

Bear’s Bicycle, by Laura Renauld

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit!, by Lorna Scobie

The Duck Who Didn’t Like Water, by Steve Small

The Alligator Who Came for Dinner, by Steve Smallman

The One and Only Sparkella, by Channing Tatum

No Buddy Like A Book, by Allan Wolf

I Am The Storm, by Jane Yolen

