Hoopeston Police Reports May 4-11

May 4

Nothing to Report

May 6

Criminal Damage to Property (under)

Time: 2:42am

Location: 500 blk E Thompson Av

Complainant: 23-year-old female of Hoopeston

Arrested: William Rossolille (M) (21) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for the report of a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Mr. Rossolille was located and arrested for criminal damage to property. He was processed and later released with a notice to appear in court.

Agg. Domestic Battery

Time: 08:41am

Location: 500 block E Thompson Ave

Complainant: 23-year-old female of Hoopeston

Arrested: William Rossolille (M) (21) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of a Domestic Male Subject was taken into custody. Subject transported to HPD processed and later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.

Driving While License Suspended, Disobeying Stop Sign

Time: 8:38pm

Location: E Main St/S Market St

Arrested: Joshua Newbery (24) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers stopped Mr. Newberry on a traffic violation. A computer check revealed that he had a suspended driver’s license. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a traffic citation and court date.

May 7

Found Item

Details: A Visa Debit card was found in the parking lot of La Casa Del Sol. The owner may come to HPD to identify and claim.

May 8

Theft (under)

Time: 12:23am

Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s

Complainant: 46 year old Hoopeston male

Arrested: Blake Meehan (M) (20) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD was sent to the above location for the report of a stolen bicycle. After reviewing the video surveillance, officers located the suspect, Blake Meehan. He was arrested and taken to the HPD to be processed. He was later released with a court date.

May 11

Nothing to Report

