July 28:
Recovered Bicycles
Time: 10:00 AM
Silver Mongoose
Blue Mongoose
Purple Huffy
Gold BMX with Stickers, CWB painted on Handle bar neck Purple Schwinn If you are missing your bicycle, you might check with HPD to see if we have. This is the list of the most recent recovered bikes. We hold these unclaimed bikes 90 days and after that they go to scrap.
Warrant Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Identification Time: 5:01PM
Location: S Market St/E Maple St
Arrested: William J Steele(31)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers during a traffic stop did a computer search on Mr. Steele and found him to have an active warrant out of Indiana. Mr. Steele was arrested and transported to PSB to await arraignment.
July 29:
Traffic Accident
Time: 6:35PM
Location: S Dixie Hwy/W Orange St
Unit 1: 2020 Buick Utility driven by Linda Means(70)(F)of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2015 Chevrolet Utility driven by Shannon Lithgow(28)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 advised she was exiting a parking lot turning northbound on Rt 1 when her front passenger side made contact with Unit 2 rear driver side. No injuries or citations were reported.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 11:59PM
Location: 700 blk of E Main St
Arrested: Kristy L Powers(41)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for a report of a domestic disturbance. Ms. Powers was there and a computer search showed her to have an active warrant out of Iroquois Co. Ms. Powers was arrested and transported to HPD for process and later released after posting bond with a new Iroquois Co. court date.
July 30: Warrant Arrested(Vermilion County)
Time: 4:55PM
Location: 500 blk of S 6th Ave
Arrested: Holly R. Irvin(39)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers while on patrol located Ms. Irvin. A computer check showed her to have a Vermilion county warrant. Ms. Irvin was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Sheriffs Deputy.
July 31: Warrant Arrest(VC 21CM345),Possession of Meth
Time: 12:21am
Location: 400 blk of S 2nd Ave
Arrested: Craig I Stevens(43)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers while out on another call located Mr. Stevens. A computer search showed Mr. Stevens to be wanted on a Vermilion County warrant. Mr. Stevens was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB to await arraignment.
Criminal Damage to State Supported Property0
Time: 06:53
Location: McFerrin Park
Details: HPD was called to the ladies’ restroom for graffiti words painted on the stall doors and on a mirror. The investigation continues.
Burglary to Garage
Time: 12:03
Location: 700 Blk S Third St
Details: HPD was called for a garage and vehicle broken into. The investigation continues.
Found Item
Details: A set of Keys was found at the Hoopeston Car Wash. Owner may come to the station to identify them.
Warrant Arrest, Violation of the Firearms Owners Identification Card Act
Time: 9:36pm
Location: 1St Av/W Main
Arrested: Hunter Wright (M) (25) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Mr. Wright was driving with prior knowledge he had an outstanding warrant from Benton County, IN. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment and extradition to Indiana.
Fire Call
Time: 10:12pm
Location: 400 blk N Market
Details: HFD was dispatched for the smell of natural gas in the area. The call was cleared by HFD without incident.
Aug. 1:
Fire Call
Time: 3:16pm
Location: 600 blk E Thompson
Details: HFD was called to the area for a garbage can on fire.
Disorderly Conduct (city)
Time: 9:27pm
Location: 100 blk of W Main St
Complainant: 43 year old Hoopeston female
Cited: 15 year old Hoopeston male
14 year old Hoopeston male
16 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD was called the area in reference to a possible shots fired call. The complainant gave a description of the vehicle involved and officers located the vehicle. An investigation found an airsoft gun and paintball gun inside the suspect vehicle. All juveniles were given a city ticket, a court date, and released to their parents.