Listen to this article

July 1:

Driving While License Suspended

Time: 5:24pm

Location: 100 block of N 4th Street

Arrested: Jennifer M. Watkins (36) (F) of Danville

Details: HPD Officers while on Patrol made contact with Ms. Watkins a computer search showed her to be suspended. Ms. Watkins was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.

July 2:

Nothing to Report

July 3:

The Hoopeston Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in a downtown business Saturday. HPD officers were dispatched to the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, at 112 E. Main St., at approximately 1:23 p.m. Saturday for an armed robbery report. According to a press release from Police Chief Jim DeWitt, Hoopeston Police located and detained Matthew M. Hofer, 38, of Hoopeston, while investigating the crime. Hofer was detained and subsequently arrested on a preliminary charge of armed robbery. He is currently in custody on an $150,000 bond.

July 4:

Nothing to Report

July 5:

Nothing to Report

July 6:

Nothing to Report

Trending Videos