July 1:
Driving While License Suspended
Time: 5:24pm
Location: 100 block of N 4th Street
Arrested: Jennifer M. Watkins (36) (F) of Danville
Details: HPD Officers while on Patrol made contact with Ms. Watkins a computer search showed her to be suspended. Ms. Watkins was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court date.
July 2:
Nothing to Report
July 3:
The Hoopeston Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in a downtown business Saturday. HPD officers were dispatched to the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe, at 112 E. Main St., at approximately 1:23 p.m. Saturday for an armed robbery report. According to a press release from Police Chief Jim DeWitt, Hoopeston Police located and detained Matthew M. Hofer, 38, of Hoopeston, while investigating the crime. Hofer was detained and subsequently arrested on a preliminary charge of armed robbery. He is currently in custody on an $150,000 bond.
July 4:
Nothing to Report
July 5:
Nothing to Report
July 6:
Nothing to Report