Hoopeston Police Department sets Halloween hours Oct 6, 2021

The Hoopeston Police Department has set the 2021 Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours as 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.The HPD asks residents to be safe and use extreme caution to help protect local children.