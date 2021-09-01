Aug. 25:
Warrant Arrest (VC 2019CM387) Poss. Methamphetamine & Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 02:33 AM
Location: N. 6th Av & W. Main St. Hoopeston
Arrested: Robbins, Kevin L II (26) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD preformed traffic stop on the above listed subject. It was determined that the subject had an outstanding warrant from Vermilion County on him. He was transported to HPD processed and then later transferred to Vermilion County Jail. Prior to transfer it was discovered Mr. Robbins was possession of Methamphetamine and paraphernalia, which he was also charged with.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 3:47PM
Location: 300 blk of W Maple St
Arrested: Kayla Petty(27)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Petty and a computer search showed her to have an active Vermilion County warrant. Ms. Petty was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported by Vermilion County Deputy to PSB.
Aug. 26:
Nothing to Report
Aug. 27:
False Fire Alarm
Time: 12:45 pm
Location: 423 N Dixie Highway Heritage Health Care
Details: Due to a faulty battery which kept activating the smoke detectors in turn set off the fire alarm. Facility called to cancel the dispatch of the HFD prior to any response. No fire and no smoke.
Aug. 28:
BURGLARY TO STATE SUPPORTED PROPERTY / RESISTING ARREST H21-4168
Time: 04:22 am
Location: 600 Blk E Orange St
Arrested: Daytan L Davis (25) (M) of Rantoul
Details: HPD found Mr. Davis in possession of what they believed was stolen property. When they attempted to stop him, he ran. After a short chase, he was placed in custody. HPD officer transported him immediately to Danville Public Safety Building.
BURGLARY / CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Time: 12:51pm
Location: 100 Blk W Thompson Ave
Details: HPD was patrolling on W Thompson Ave when he came upon a building that appeared to have damage to the back door. When officer checked, the door was unlocked with entry appeared to be gained. It is still under investigation.
Traffic Accident
Time: 6:47pm
Location: W Main St./S 6th Ave.
Unit1: 2008 Honda Accord Ex driven by Thomas J Wray (M) (32) of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on W Main St coming up to the 4-way where the road intersects with S 6th Ave. Unit 1 left the roadway and struck the East facing stop sign knocking it over. Unit 1 was insured and was able to driveaway from the scene.
Aug. 30
Possession of Methamphetamine
Time: 1:42am
Location: 200 Block of N Market St.
Arrested: Megan C Hawk (F) (28) of Paxton
Details: HPD Officers observed a vehicle in the alley of the above location and attempted to make contact and they found Ms. Hawk and she was found with possession of methamphetamine. Ms. Hawk was transported to HPD and processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Found Property
Location: Park
Details: A cell phone was found. It can be picked up at the park office after a good description is provided.
Aug. 31
Found Items
Details: 3 cell phones, a Garmin in a black case was found in the street on the corner of N 7th Ave/W McCracken Av. Owner may claim at HPD