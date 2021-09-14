Sept. 9
Warrant Arrest
Time: 3:37PM
Location: 700 block of S 3Rd Ave
Arrested: Lacy D Simpson(33)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: Officers were called out to the above location. Ms. Simpson was located and a computer search showed her to have an active warrant through Vermilion County. Ms. Simpson was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later Transported by County Deputy to PSB.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 6:47PM
Location 400 blk of E Honeywell Ave
Arrested: Bradley S David(34)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: Officers were out with Mr. David and a computer search showed him to have an active warrant through Iroquois County. Mr. David was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to Iroquois County Jail by an Iroquois County Deputy.
Sept. 10
Fire Call (Vehicle)
Time: 08:28 am
Location: NAPA Store 226 E Main St Hoopeston
Details: HFD dispatched to a possible vehicle fire, nothing located and no vehicle in the downtown area with an issue
Found Item
Details: Keys were found at S 4th St and E Main St. Owner may come to the station to identify them.
Hit and Run Accident
Time: 3:45pm
Location: Unknown
Unit #1: Unknown
Unit #2: 2017 Nissan Altima, parked and owned by Russell Hughes of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the 300 blk of W. Penn for a hit and run accident report. The owner of Unit #2 advised that at an unknown time and location, his vehicle was damaged. An investigation continues.
Fire Call (Brush)
Time: 6:41PM
Location: S 6th Ave/W Elm St
Details: HFD dispatched to a large brush fire. HFD advise it was a control burn. No injuries to report.
Theft
Time: 5:50pm
Location: 600 blk W Maple St
Details: HPD was called to the above location for a theft of several items. An investigation continues.
Sept. 11
Traffic Accident
Time: 10:17am
Location: S 3rd St/E Washington St
Unit 1: 2016 Ford Focus driven by Olivia O’dell(21)(F)of Champaign
Unit 2: 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Terry Greeson(64)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: Unit 2 was traveling westbound on E Washington St. approaching the intersection of s 3rd st. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on S 3rd St. Unit 1 failed to yield to the yield sign striking Unit 2. Unit 1 was towed from the scene and driver of Unit 1 had minor injuries. Unit 1 was cited for disobeying a yield sign and Unit 2 was cited for Operating Uninsured Vehicle.
Fire Call
Time: 11:02pm
Location: 500 S 6th Ave
Details: Hoopeston Fire Dept. was called out to the above location for a pile of clothes on fire outside the resident. No reports of damage or injuries at the time of call.
Battery(CITY)(Delayed Entry)
Date and Time: 09/11/2021 3:22PM
Location: 1022 W Penn St(Casey’s General Store)
Arrested: Steven E Robinson(48)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were advised of an incident that happened at the above location. Mr. Robinson was located and given a City notice to appear.