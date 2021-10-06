Sept. 29:
Nothing to Report
Oct. 1:
Warrant Arrest(Vermilion County 20CM661) H21-4922 2021-8695
Time: 6:36PM
Location: 200 Blk of E Main St
Arrested: Elbert W Cannon(55)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Cannon and computer search showed Mr. Cannon to have an active Vermilion County Warrant. Mr. Cannon was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported by a Vermilion County Sheriffs Deputy to the PSB.
Found Item
Details: Male wallet was found in McFerren Park. Owner may come to the station to identify it.
Oct. 2:
Item Found
Details: A set of keys was turned. Found in the area of 2nd Ave and W Penn St. Owner may come to the station to identify them.
Fire Call
Time: 5:33pm
Location: Trego Drive
Details: HFD was called out to the above location for a CO alarm going off. No reports of injuries at the time of call.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 8:13pm
Location: N Market/E Seminary
Arrested: Javier Aguirre (M) (46) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Aguirre because of an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. After a brief foot chase, subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.
Oct. 4:
Driving While License is Suspended, operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended registration, Operating a Uninsured Vehicle.
Time: 3:22pm
Location: S 6th St and E Washington
Cited: Marcus C. Coe (M) (47) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Coe. A computer check showed Mr. Coe to have a suspended driver’s license, suspended registration and uninsured vehicle. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with traffic tickets and court date.
Driving While License Suspended
Time: 3:50pm
Location: W Maple/S 4th St.
Cited: Jarrett C Skinner (M) (32) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Skinner. A computer check showed Mr. Skinner to have a suspended driver’s license. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with traffic tickets and court date.
Criminal Trespass to Residence, Battery
Time: 8:18pm
Location: 1100 blk S 2nd Av
Complainant: 48 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Matthew Brown (34) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of subject trespassing on property. Upon arrival, officers arrested Mr. Brown on charges. He was taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.