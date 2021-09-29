Sept. 23:
Fire Alarm Activation
Time: 11:58 am
Location: H.A.R.T. 901 W Main Street
Details: Fire and Smoke alarms activated HFD responded to investigate the cause. It was determined to steam cleaning of the floors was the cause. No fire or damage, trucks returned to service.
Fire Call
Time: 5:01pm
Location: S 6th Av/W Elm St
Details: HFD was called to the above location for the report of an illegal burn.
Sept. 24:
Domestic Battery
Time: 1:47am
Location: 300 block of E Penn St.
Arrested: Charles T. Hurt (M) (62) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers responded to the report of an altercation between Mr. Hurt and a female at the above location and Mr. Hurt was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Deliver
Time: 11:47pm
Location: E Young Ave / N 5th St.
Arrested: Myron D Wright (M) (38) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop on car that Mr. Wright was in. Mr. Wright was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Sept. 25:
Unlawful Acts Constituting Disorderly Conduct(City)
Time: 09/25/2021
Location: 300 block of E Penn St
Arrested: Lisa M Staley(48)(F)of Watskea
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a Harassment call. Ms. Staley was located and mailed a City Notice to appear.
Item Found
Details: Black Women’s wallet was found in the area of the 500 blk of E Main. Owner may come to the station to identify.
Domestic Battery, Endangering The Life or Health of a Child
Time: 10:13pm
Location: 700 Block of S 4th St.
Arrested: Victor H Rojas (M) (36) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers Responded to the above location for a altercation that took place. Mr. Rojas was transported to the Hoopeston Police Department where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Possession of a controlled substance with Intent to Deliver; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Wanted on Ford County Warrant
Time: 8:51pm
Location: Storage Units on S 1st Ave just South of Tedd’s
Arrested: Dakota J DeGarmo (M) (23) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers observed Mr. DeGarmo while out on patrol who they knew to be wanted out of Ford County. Mr. DeGarmo was transported to HPD where he was processed and later transported to the Public Safety Building.
Sept. 26:
Nothing to Report
Sept. 27:
Warrant Arrest 21CM568(Vermilion County)
Time: 6:28PM
Location: W Lincoln St/S 1st Ave
Arrested: Julie Stevens(39)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Stevens when a computer search showed her to have an active Vermilion County Warrant. Ms. Stevens was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.