Sept. 15:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 7:06pm
Location: 400 block of S 2nd Ave.
Arrested: Kevin L Lambert (M) (35) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers observed Mr. Lambert at the above location and a computer check showed Mr. Lambert to have a warrant out of Iroquois County. Mr. Lambert was transported to HPD where he was process and later taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Sept. 16
Fire Call
Time: 11:18 am
Location: Autumn Fields Assisted Living, 325 E Orange St
Details: HFD sent for an activated fire alarm at the facility. No reports of injuries or reports of fire.
Sept. 17:
Warrant Arrest, Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 4:35am
Location: 800 blk E McCracken Av
Complainant: 70 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Linsey Warner (F) (33) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched for the report of criminal damage. A computer check revealed that Ms. Warner had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in lieu of bond.
Item found
Details: Cricket phone was found in the 700 blk of W Penn. Owner may come to the station to identify it.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 5:22PM
Location: 824 S Dixie Highway(McDonalds)
Arrested: Breanna Lowe(22)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers while on a traffic stop made contact with Ms. Lowe. A Computer search showed Ms. Lowe to have an active Ford County Warrant. Ms. Lowe was transported to HPD for processing and transported by a Ford County Deputy to the Ford County jail.
Sept. 18:
Nothing to Report
Sept. 19:
Warrant Arrest
Time: 10:58pm
Location: S 4th Av/W Penn
Arrested: James Shoulders (47) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers stopped the vehicle Mr. Shoulders was in for a traffic violation. A computer checked revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. He was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.