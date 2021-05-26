Listen to this article

May 20

Found Item

Details: Wallet found at Main/Market. The owner may come to the station to identify it.

May 22

Unlawful Use of Weapon X3, Aggravated Assault X3, Theft (under) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Date & Time: May 21,2021 9:23pm

Location: 400 blk E Seminary

Arrested: Anthony Chandler (M) (39) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD responded to a report of Disturbance involving 3 subjects, one armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Upon confronting the subjects in question, a weapon was located near the suspect. Subject was transported to HPD processed and then was transferred to EMS care and taken to Carle Hoopeston ED for evaluation of his condition. Subject was later

taken to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 11:44pm

Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s

Arrested: James Shoulders (M) (47) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers checked out with Mr. Shoulders at the above location. A computer check revealed that he had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later taken to the PSB in Danville in lieu of bond.

May 23

Fire Call

Time: 5:10PM

Location: 426 E Honeywell (Centennial Manor Apartments)

Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to the above location for subject stuck in an elevator. Subjects were recused from the elevator. No injuries were reported.

May 24

Traffic Accident (PD)

Date of Incident: May 23, 2021

Time of Incident: 12:06pm

Location: N 8th Avenue/W Honeywell Avenue

Unit 1: 2015 Chevy Sonic driven by: Jimmie E Sanders (M) (73) of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 2009 Chevy Suburban driven by: Floyd O. Milner (M) (65) of Hoopeston

Details: At the above date and time, HPD requested to respond to an accident investigation. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on N 8th Av approached an unmarked intersection did not see Unit 2 causing Unit 2 to hit Unit 1 in the passenger rear door and rear wheel well area. Both units insured, no report of injuries, and no tickets issued. Unit 1 driven away and Unit 2 towed.

Theft

Time: 5:13PM

Location: 700 Blk of E Thompson

Arrested: Craig I Stevens (42) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for the report of theft. Mr. Stevens was located and transported to HPD for processing and later release with a Vermilion County Court date.

May 25

Disorderly Conduct (City)

Time: 2:01pm

Location: 300 block of East Main St.

Arrested: Craig I. Stevens (M) (42) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers were called to the above address in reference to a disturbance. Mr. Stevens was located and transported to HPD and released with a City notice to appear.

Warrant Arrest (Vermilion County 20TR6430) H21-2274

Time: 6:49PM

Location: 301 W Main St. (Hoopeston Police Department)

Arrested: Tasha L Uppinghouse (30) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: Ms. Uppinghouse turned herself in on an outstanding Vermilion County Warrant. She was processed and later released with a new court date.

Battery (city)

Time: 10:26pm

Location: 200 blk E Main St

Complainant: 34 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Autumn Agramont (F) (28) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for the report of a disturbance. Ms. Agramont was located and arrested for battery. She was taken to HPD to be processed and later released with a city citation and city court date.

Trending Videos