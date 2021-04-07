Hoopeston Police Department reports March 31-April 6
March 31
Theft over, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Time: 2:20PM
Location: 400 blk of W Main St
Arrested: Blake M Meehan(20)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers observed Mr. Meehan and know that he had previous charges arrested him and transported him to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB to await arraignment.
Fire Call
Time: 5:44PM
Location: 100 blk of E Lincoln St
Details: HFD and HPD was dispatched for a stove on fire. No injuries were reported
April 1
Nothing to report
April 2
Criminal Trespass to Property, Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 12:35 pm
Location: 400 block W Lincoln St
Complainant: 45-year-old Hoopeston Man
Arrestee: Hensley, Chase R (M) (21) Hoopeston
Details: Complainant advised that he and his sons chased down the suspect who attempted to gain entry to their residence without permission. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to HPD and processed. Hensley was later released on bond and court date set for Vermilion County Courthouse.
April 3
Nothing to report
April 4
Fire Call
Time: 4:59am
Location: 500 block of W. Penn
Details: HFD was dispatched to the above in reference to a possible structure fire.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 5:41PM
Location: 700 blk of s 1st Ave
Arrested: Jamie M Johnson(46)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Johnson and computer check showed an active Vermilion County warrant. Ms. Johnson was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.
Criminal Damage (Under)
Time of Call: 04:59am
Time of Arrest: 11:46pm
Location: 500 block of W. Penn St
Arrested: Chase R. Hensely (25) Hoopeston male
Details: Officers responded to the above in reference to a male subject attempting to set fire to the porch. Male subject was later located and charged with the above. Hensley was taken to HPD, where he was processed and later released with a notice to appear.
April 5
Fire Call
Time: 2:06 pm
Location: 215 S Dixie Highway behind Bud’s Buy & Trade
Details: Brush fire got out of control and HFD had to respond. Fire was put out and units cleared the scene
Domestic Battery
Time: 5:09pm
Location: 700 blk W Orange
Complainant: 41 year old Hoopeston male
Arrested: Travis Vigil (25) (M) of Hoopeston
Justin Hill (35) (M) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area in reference to a fight. After an investigation, officers arrested both subjects on charges of domestic battery. They were taken to HPD to be processed. They were later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
April 6
Driving While License Suspended
Time: 3:47am
Location: 1022 W Penn St, Casey’s
Arrested: Keyjuan Parker (27) (M) of Chicago
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a subject sleeping in a car at the gas pumps. A computer check revealed Mr. Parker had a suspended driver’s license. Subject was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a traffic court date.
Bicycle Found
Time: 10 AM
Location: Area of W Honeywell Av/N 6th Av in the field
Details: Blue Mongoose found in the field, transported to HPD, owner may claim it at City Hall.
Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle; Wanted on Warrant
Time: 2:30pm
Location: 400 block of W. Washington
Arrested: Audrey Powell (38) Hoopeston female
Details: Officers were called to the above in reference to the above subject refusing to leave the complainants vehicle. While on scene a computer check revealed that Powell has an outstanding Ford County Warrant (21-071) Powell was taken to HPD, where she was processed and later transported to the PSB to await extradition.