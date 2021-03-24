Hoopeston Police Department reports March 17-24
March 18
Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property
Time: 6:23pm
Location: 426 E Honeywell, Centennial Manor
Arrested: Linsey Warner (33) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for the report of Ms. Warner throwing rocks at the building. She was later located, arrested, and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
Theft (city citation)
Time: 10:42pm
Location: 714 W Orange St, Marathon
Arrested: 13 year old Hoopeston male
Details: HPD was called to the above location for a theft. The juvenile suspect was later located and given a city citation for theft and a city court date.
March 19
Warrant Arrest(Vermilion County)
Time: 5:21PM
Location: 400 blk of S 2nd Ave
Arrested: Robert B. Colunga(30)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Colunga. A computer check showed that Mr. Colunga had an active warrant with Vermilion County. Mr. Colunga was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a new Vermilion County court date.
Warrant Arrest(Vermilion County)
Time: 9:14PM
Location: 100 blk of W Main St
Arrested: James F Shoulders(46)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Shoulders. A computer check showed that Mr. Shoulders had an active warrant with Vermilion County. Mr. Shoulders was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a new vermilion county court date.
March 20
Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Time: 4:45am
Location: 609 W Main St, John Greer
Details: HPD officer were called to the report of criminal damage to a door of the school. An investigation continues.
Criminal Damage to Vehicle
Time: 12:00pm
Location: 300 Blk E Penn Street
Details: HPD officers called ref criminal damage to a vehicle. An investigation continues.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 3:02pm
Location: 800 block of E. Young
Arrested: Dale Simpson (32) year old Hoopeston male
Details: Officers responded to the above in reference to a welfare check. While on scene a computer check revealed a valid warrant out of Vermilion County (2020CM0534) Subject was taken to HPD, processed and after posting bond was released with a new court date.
Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Justice
Time: 4:46pm
Location: 800 blk S 4th St
Arrested: Jordan Finnazi (30) (M) of Rossville
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for the report of suspicious people. Mr. Finnazi was arrested on the above charges. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.
March 23
Fire Call
Time: 08:08 am
Location: 426 E Honeywell Av. Centennial Manor
Details: Male complaining about sever headache thought that he might had carbon monoxide leak in the apartment. HFD responded and checked the level which none where found. Housing Authority rep was on the scene and took over from there.