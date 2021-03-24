Listen to this article

Hoopeston Police Department reports March 17-24

March 18

Criminal Damage to Government Supported Property

Time: 6:23pm

Location: 426 E Honeywell, Centennial Manor

Arrested: Linsey Warner (33) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were dispatched to the above location for the report of Ms. Warner throwing rocks at the building. She was later located, arrested, and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Theft (city citation)

Time: 10:42pm

Location: 714 W Orange St, Marathon

Arrested: 13 year old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD was called to the above location for a theft. The juvenile suspect was later located and given a city citation for theft and a city court date.

March 19

Warrant Arrest(Vermilion County)

Time: 5:21PM

Location: 400 blk of S 2nd Ave

Arrested: Robert B. Colunga(30)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Colunga. A computer check showed that Mr. Colunga had an active warrant with Vermilion County. Mr. Colunga was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a new Vermilion County court date.

Warrant Arrest(Vermilion County)

Time: 9:14PM

Location: 100 blk of W Main St

Arrested: James F Shoulders(46)(M)of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Mr. Shoulders. A computer check showed that Mr. Shoulders had an active warrant with Vermilion County. Mr. Shoulders was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with a new vermilion county court date.

March 20

Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

Time: 4:45am

Location: 609 W Main St, John Greer

Details: HPD officer were called to the report of criminal damage to a door of the school. An investigation continues.

Criminal Damage to Vehicle

Time: 12:00pm

Location: 300 Blk E Penn Street

Details: HPD officers called ref criminal damage to a vehicle. An investigation continues.

Warrant Arrest

Time: 3:02pm

Location: 800 block of E. Young

Arrested: Dale Simpson (32) year old Hoopeston male

Details: Officers responded to the above in reference to a welfare check. While on scene a computer check revealed a valid warrant out of Vermilion County (2020CM0534) Subject was taken to HPD, processed and after posting bond was released with a new court date.

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstructing Justice

Time: 4:46pm

Location: 800 blk S 4th St

Arrested: Jordan Finnazi (30) (M) of Rossville

Details: HPD officers were called to the area for the report of suspicious people. Mr. Finnazi was arrested on the above charges. He was taken to HPD to be processed and later transported to the PSB to await arraignment.

March 23

Fire Call

Time: 08:08 am

Location: 426 E Honeywell Av. Centennial Manor

Details: Male complaining about sever headache thought that he might had carbon monoxide leak in the apartment. HFD responded and checked the level which none where found. Housing Authority rep was on the scene and took over from there.

