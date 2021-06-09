June 2
No Valid Drivers License
Time: 2:33pm
Location: 200 Block of East Thompson
Arrested: Stephanie L Marroquin (41) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop and a computer search showed Mrs. Marroquin to have no valid driver license was given a Vermilion County court date.
Found Item
Details: A Key was found at the Legion Shelter. Owner may come to the station to claim it.
Possession of Methamphetamines
Time: 7:01PM
Location: 400 Blk of West Chestnut
Arrested: Michael S Winland (36)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD offices were called to the above address. Mr. Winland was at the above
location, a search of his person found to be Methamphetamines. Mr. Winland was transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB.
June 3
Criminal Damage to Property (Under)
Time: 06:00 am
Complainant: Danville Resident (M) (18)
Location: DHA Parkview Court Complex, 500 S 6th Ave Hoopeston
Arrested: Justin A Hines (M) (36) of Monon Indiana
Details: At the above time, suspect from a complaint that was filed from damage to a Motorcycle. Suspect was located in the complex and was transported to HPD where he was processed and then released with Vermilion County Court Date. Suspect is no longer allowed to return to the property.
June 4
Nothing to Report
June 5
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY
Time: 08:51
Location: The Flower Shop 702 Blk W Main Street
Details: HPD was dispatched to a business for a report of criminal damage to the property. HPD will continue to investigate the incident.
June 6
Traffic Accident (Hit and Run)(Delayed Entry)
Date: 06/05/21
Time: 10:29 pm
Location: W Orange St/S 6th Ave
Unit #1: 2000 Dodge Caravan Driven by Lashaun R Price (M) (36) of Hoopeston
Unit #2: 2013 Ford Explorer Driven by Desiree N. Watson (F) (22) of Hoopeston
Details: Driver of unit #2 was traveling East on W Orange when a red van pulled out of the Marathon lot at a high rate of speed in front of unit#2. As she was trying to avoid unit #1, it clipped unit #2 on the rear passenger side. Officers received accurate information from the driver and witnesses which led them to the location of unit#1. Tickets issued to the driver. No injuries reported.
Domestic Battery, Interference with reporting of domestic battery
Time: 1:24 am
Location: 700 blk of E Young Ave
Complainant: 22 yr old Female of Hoopeston
Arrested: Alexis M Ponce(21)(F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a report of Domestic Disturbance in progress. Ms. Ponce was located and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB to await arraignment.
Domestic Battery
Time: 02:16 am
Location: 600 Blk E Thompson Ave
Complainant: 60 year old Male of Hoopeston
Arrested: Kaylynn L Kruger (33) (F) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a report of Domestic Disturbance. Ms. Kruger was placed under arrest, processed at HPD and transported to the PSB in Danville awaiting arraignment.
Warrant Arrest (Ford County 21-120)
Time: 7:27PM
Location: 400 blk of E Penn St.
Arrested: Jordan Davis-Ervin(30)(M)of Potomac
Details: HPD officers were patrolling the area when they saw Mr. Davis-Ervin. A computer search showed him to have a warrant out of Ford County. Mr. Davis-Ervin was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB awaiting transportation to Ford County.
June 7
HFD Responded to Accident PI
Time: 08:48 am
Location: 4200 North RD & 1130 East Rd Hoopeston
Details: HFD responded to report of a roll over accident with ejection from the unit. VCSO responded to handle accident scene, Arrow Ambulance responded to scene too.
June 8
Accident Hit and run
Time: 7:05PM
Location: 800 blk of S Market ST
Unit 2: 2010 Chevrolet HHR parked by Deborah Merrill(71)(F)of Lafayette IN.
Details: Owner of unit 2 stated while parked on the west side of S Market St. another vehicle struck the mirror on the driver side of her vehicle breaking the mirror. Unit 2 is insured.