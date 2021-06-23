Listen to this article

June 16:

Warrant Arrest

Time: 10:00am

Location: 300 block E Penn

Arrested: Blake M. Meehan (M) (20) of Hoopeston

Details: At the above time the subject was taken into custody two Vermilion County warrants 2021CF164 CT1 FTA Pretrial possession of controlled substance. 2020CF462 CT1 FTA pretrial possession controlled substance. Mr. Meehan was transported to Hoopeston PD to await transport to the PSB in Danville. Subject held on a no bond warrant.

June 17:

Nothing to Report

June 18:

Wanted on Warrant (Turned self in)

Time: 2:49pm

Location: Hoopeston Police Department

Arrestee: Lackey, Travis C (M) (44) of Hoopeston

Details: At the above time came to HPD and advised that he had a warrant with Bond money. Subject was processed and released with a new court date after posting required bond.

Disobeying Police (city)

Time: 7:50pm

Location: 619 E McNeil, Union Park

Arrested: 16 year old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD officers were called to the above location for a dispute between juveniles. Upon arrival, all subjects were asked to leave the park. The 16 year old juvenile refused and officers arrested him. He was taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released to a parent and was given a city citation and court date.

Residential Burglary

Time: 9:10pm

Location: 400 blk E Honeywell

Complainant: 27 year old Hoopeston male

Details: HPD officers responded to the report of a burglary. An unknown subject took several items out of the residence without permission. An investigation continues.

June 19:

Violation of Order of Protection

Time of occurrence: 1:10pm

Time of Report: 7:24pm

Location: 600 blk E McNeil

Complainant: 38 year old female

Arrested: Harrington Matherne (49) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers took a report in reference to a violation of order protection. Subject was located and arrested on above charge. He was taken to HPD, processed and later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Criminal Damage (Under)

Time: 7:48pm

Location: 900 blk S 2nd Av

Complainant: 52 year old Hoopeston female

Details: HPD officers were called out in reference to criminal damage to a security camera. An investigation continues.

June 20:

Driving while license revoked

Time: 7:21PM

Location: 101 W Main St (Tedd’s Home Beverage)

Arrested: Ronald J Weigand (37) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop a computer search showed Mr. Weigand to have a revoked license. Mr. Weigand was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.

Driving while license suspended

Time: 8:45PM

Location: 226 N Market

Arrested: Jordan Davis-Ervin (30) (M) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop, a computer search showed Mr. Davis-Ervin to have a suspended license. Mr. Davis-Ervin was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County Court Date.

June 21:

Nothing to Report

June 22:

Disobeying Police (city), Disobeying Stop Sign (traffic)

Time: 12:41am

Location: 100 blk N 4th St

Arrested: Travis Houser (M) (30) of Rossville

Details: HPD officers stopped subject for a traffic violation. He refused to obey officers and was arrested. He was taken to HPD to be processed. He was later released with a city citation and traffic ticket.

Warrant Arrest (Vermilion Co.19TR5810), Driving While License suspended

Time: 4:25pm

Location: N 6th Ave / W Honeywell Ave.

Arrested: Travis L Begley (M) (35) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD Officers conducted a traffic stop a computer search showed Mr. Begley to have a Vermilion County Warrant and also to have a suspended driver’s license . Mr. Begley was transported to HPD for processing and later released with a Vermilion County court date.

Warrant Arrest (Ford County 20-332)

Time: 5:40pm

Location: 301 W Main St. (Hoopeston Police Department)

Arrested: Darren M Wood (M) (37) of Hoopeston

Details: Mr. Wood came to HPD to turn himself in on an active Ford County warrant (20-332). Mr. Wood posted bond and was released with a new court date.

Warrant Arrest (Vermilion 21CF329 and Champaign Co

Time: 7:41PM

Location: E Main St/S Market St

Arrested: Haley M Edwards(F)(25) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were out with Ms. Edwards and a computer search showed Ms. Edwards to have an active Vermilion County warrant and an active Champaign Co. warrant. Ms. Edwards was transported to HPD for processing and later transported to PSB by a Vermilion County Deputy.

