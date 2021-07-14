Listen to this article

July 6:

Warrant Arrest Vermilion County & Champaign County

Time: 09:03 am

Location: 700 W Main St Hoopeston, IL

Arrested: Lane, Joshua E (M) (44) of Hoopeston

Warrant 1: Vermilion County F.T.A. Traffic Offenses

Warrant 2: Champaign County F.T.A. Child Support Case

Details: Officer observed a subject driving with Temporary Tag on the front of the unit and regular plate on the back. When Computer check was preformed, the subject was found to have the 2 warrants. He posted required bond and was release after processing.

Fire Call

Time: 2:21

Location: N 1300 East Rd/State Route 9 Hoopeston IL

Details: HFD was dispatched to an accident at the above location for a vehicle vs a vehicle no entrapment. No serious injuries were reported.

Fire Call

Time: 10:00pm

Location: 1406 Warrington Av, Bryant’s Recycling

Details: HFD was dispatched to the above location for mutual aide.

Fire Call

Time: 10:14pm

Location: 426 E Honeywell, Centennial Manor

Details: HFD and HPD was dispatched to the above location for smoke showing from an apartment. The resident left something on the stove. No injuries were reported.

July 7:

Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 7:16pm

Location: 115 E Orange St, Casey’s

Complainant: 54 year old male employee

Details: HPD officers were called in reference to damage to a door. An investigation continues.

July 8:

Nothing to Report

July 9:

Warrant Arrest (VC Warrants 2)

Time: 05:03 am

Location: 400 Block of W Chestnut St

Arrested: Simpson, Lacy D (F) (32) of Hoopeston

Details: After arriving in the area of a disturbance, the female was made contact with and found to have 2 warrants for her arrest issued by Vermilion County. 1: 20CF103 FTA Possession of Methamphetamine. 2: 21TR1000 FTA Bond Return DWLS. Female was transferred to the custody of VC Sheriff taken to PSB Danville to post bond or await hearing.

Traffic Accident H21-3183

Time: 5:19pm

Location: N Market St / E Honeywell Ave

Unit 1: 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Driven by Morgan Gash (18) of Hoopeston

Unit 2: 1995 GMC Pickup driven by Shane Deaton (21) of Hoopeston

Details: Unit 1 advised that she came to a complete stop at the stop sign at N Market St. and e Honeywell Ave. She looked both ways and proceeded to enter the intersection when Unit 2 said he was driving north bound when unit 1 pulled into the intersection in front of him. He said that he hit his brakes but was not able to stop fast enough to avoid accident. Mr. Deaton was issued a citation for Operation of uninsured motor vehicle.

July 11:

Aggravated Domestic Battery, Warrant Arrest

Time: 1:15am

Location: 400 blk E Seminary

Complainant: 35 year old Hoopeston female

Arrested: Travis Houser (30) (M) of Hoopeston

Details HPD officers were called out in reference to a domestic battery. A computer check revealed Mr. Houser had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant. He was arrested for above listed charges and taken to HPD to be processed. He was later transported the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Possession of Methamphetamine

Time: 6:58pm

Location: 100 blk W Thompson

Arrested: Julie Stevens (38) (F) of Hoopeston

Details: HPD officers were doing routine checks of abandoned buildings and found Ms. Stevens trespassing inside. Upon investigation, methamphetamine was found on her person. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.

Criminal Damage to Property

Time: 9:56pm

Location: 1100 blk Savannah Ct

Details: HPD officers went to the above area for the report of juveniles shining flashlights in an abandoned residence. While in the area, officers found 2 windows to be broken. An investigation continues.

July 13:

Abandoned Vehicle

Time: 01:30AM

Location: 500 Blk E Thompson Ave

Details: HPD responded to above ref a motorcycle abandoned. The vehicle was towed to Knuth’s impound lot. The motorcycle did not return as stolen. HPD is attempting to locate the owner.

Found Item

Details: Cell phone was found on 3rd St and E Maple. Owner may come to the station to identify it.

