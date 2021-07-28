July 21:
Disorderly Conduct
Time: 6:20pm
Location: 1030 W Chestnut St. Hoopeston IGA
Arrested: Linda S. Drollinger (F) (56) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD Received a call in refence to Harassment at the above location and time. Mrs. Drollinger was cited and given a notice to appear in Hoopeston City Court.
July 22:
Nothing to Report
July 23:
Nothing to Report
July 24:
Found Ring
Details: A ring was found in one of the holding cells at the Hoopeston Police Department. It can be claimed at the PD if given the proper description.
Warrant Arrest
Time: 8:13pm
Location: 500 blk S 6th Av
Arrested: Acelynn Swartz (F) (21) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers were called to the area for a domestic issue. A computer check revealed Ms. Swartz had an outstanding Vermilion County warrant. She was arrested and taken to HPD to be processed. She was later released and given a new court date.
Domestic Battery
Time: 8:13pm
Location: 500 blk S 6th Av
Complainant: 21 year old Hoopeston female
Arrested: Quartez Jackson (M) (22) of Danville
Details: HPD officer were called to the above location for the report of a domestic battery. Mr. Jackson was arrested and taken to HPD. After being processed, subject was transported to the PSB in Danville to await arraignment.
July 25:
Traffic accident, Violation of classification
Time: 4:19PM
Location: N 3rd St/E Honeywell Ave
Unit 1: 1999 Yamaha Motorcycle driven by Mark A Miller(42)(M)of Wellington
Details: Unit 1 was West bound on E Honeywell Ave. when he observed a grey sedan traveling Northbound on N. 3rd St. when he believed the vehicle was traveling too fast to stop at the yield sign so he dropped his motorcycle to avoid colliding with the vehicle. Mr. Miller was citied for Violation of Classification. No injuries were reported.
July 26:
Fire Call
Time: 1:51am
Location: 101 W Main St, Tedd’s
Details: HFD and HPD were dispatched to a dumpster fire at the above location. The fire was extinguished without incident. An investigation continues.
Battery (City Ord)
Time: 1:39pm
Date: July 25, 2021
Location: 400 block S 2nd Avenue
Complainant: Hoopeston Woman (45)
Cited: Cannon, Elbert W (M) (54) of Hoopeston
Details: At the above time the complainant contact HPD reference to being battered by the male subject. Male was later located and issued NTA with court appearance to City Court.
Warrant Arrest, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Time: 2:26PM
Location: Bank St/E Main St
Arrested: Belinda D Solis(37)(F)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers while on patrol saw Ms. Solis. A computer check showed Ms. Solis to have an active warrant through Vermilion County. Ms. Solis was arrested and transfer to PSB.
Driving while license suspended, Illegal transportation of alcohol, Operating uninsured motor vehicle.
Time: 5:10PM
Location: 400 blk of E Penn St
Arrested: Jordan Davis-Ervin(30)(M)of Hoopeston
Details: HPD officers conducted a traffic stop a computer search showed Mr. Davis-Ervin to have a suspended license. Mr. Davis-Ervin was arrested and transported to HPD for processing and later released with Vermilion County Court Dates.
July 27:
Traffic Accident
Time: 6:45pm
Location: 700 blk Scott Dr
Unit 1: 2004 Pontiac driven by Rhonda Stump (F) (58) of Hoopeston
Unit 2: 2016 Ford driven by Jaren West (M) (23) of Hoopeston
Details: HPD was called to the above location for the report of an accident. Both Unit 1 and Unit 2 were backing from driveways, did not see each other, and struck. No tickets were issued, no injuries and both vehicles were insured.
Criminal Damage to Property
Time: 10:43pm
Location: 700 blk Scott Dr
Complainant: 17 year old male
Details: HPD was called to the report of criminal damage to a vehicle. An investigation continues.